Palestinian rescue teams rush to the scene of clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen in the Old City of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank early on July 24. Two Palestinians were killed and six others wounded overnight during an Israeli army raid on Nablus, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The Israeli army confirmed carrying out an operation in the area in a statement which said there were exchanges of fire between armed suspects and troops. photo : AFP