Jesus on target as Arsenal thrash Chelsea

MIAMI, JULY 24: Gabriel Jesus continued his impressive pre-season form with another goal as Arsenal thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in a friendly in Florida on Saturday.

Jesus, who only joined Arsenal from Manchester City earlier this month, took his goal tally to four goals in three games for his new club in a clinical win for the Gunners in front of 63,811 fans at Orlando's Camping World Stadium.

It was another encouraging performance for Mikel Arteta's side, who took control of the game with two first half goals after dominating the opening 45 minutes.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could not hide his anger during a lacklustre first half display from his team, who were repeatedly exposed by Arsenal's nimble counter-attacking.

Chelsea had one promising attack after five minutes when new signing Raheem Sterling played Timo Werner into space, but French defender William Saliba snuffed out the danger with a solid covering tackle.

Arsenal should have opened the scoring moments later, when Gabriel Martinelli burst clear on the counter.

The Brazilian passed to Bukayo Saka but the English international's shot was saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The Arsenal pressure finally told in the 15th minute with a goal that came after Chelsea's Nathaniel Chalobah surrendered possession with a misplaced pass that went straight to Granit Xhaka. -AFP