Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

PSG agree transfer of Mukiele from RB Leipzig

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 317

TOKYO, JULY 24: Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig have reached an agreement for the transfer of French international defender Nordi Mukiele to Paris, AFP learned on Sunday from a source close to the negotiations.
The two parties are committed to a full transfer and not a loan with an option to buy, as was initially indicated.
It now remains for the 24-year-old to undergo a medical examination before signing his contract with PSG.
The arrival at PSG of Mukiele, who joined Leipzig from Montpellier in 2018, will provide an alternative to Achraf Hakimi on the right side of defence.
Mukiele -- who can also play in a three-man defence, a system favoured by new coach Christophe Galtier -- will be the French champions' third summer recruit after Portuguese midfielder Vitinha and young French striker Hugo Ekitike.
Mukiele won his only France cap as a substitute in a World Cup qualifier against Finland in September 2021.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jesus on target as Arsenal thrash Chelsea
France not finished after ending Dutch defence of women's Euro
PSG agree transfer of Mukiele from RB Leipzig
Ethiopia's Tsegay wins world 5000m gold, Hassan to leave Eugene empty-handed
Raphinha strikes again as Barca beat Real Madrid 1-0
Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns, heartbreak for Warner
Zaheer Abbas turns 75
Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report


Latest News
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
4 CU students expelled for sexual assault of two students
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft