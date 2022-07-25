Video
Ethiopia's Tsegay wins world 5000m gold, Hassan to leave Eugene empty-handed

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 322

Gudaf Tsegay of Team Ethiopia celebrates winning gold in the Women's 5000m Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. photo: AFP

EUGENE, JULY 24: Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay surged down the home straight to win the women's world 5,000m title in Eugene on Saturday.
Tsegay timed a winning 14min 46.29sec for gold, with Kenya's Beatrice Chebet claiming silver in 14:46.75 and another Ethiopian, Dawit Seyaum, taking bronze (14:47.36).
Olympic champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands could only finish sixth, meaning she will depart Oregon not having made the podium in either the 5,000 or 10,000m.
Hassan produced a stunning 1,500m-10,000m double at the 2019 world championships in Doha before winning 5,000m and 10,000m gold and 1,500m bronze at last year's Olympics in Tokyo.
"I started to train like two months ago and today, I did my best and I gave everything," said Hassan.
"I did the race smart, did not make any mistake. For me, it is important if I give everything and race smart and it does not matter what the position is. It is what it is."
Hassan added: "I really overworked last year so I wanted to get a break for my mental part because athletics is not only about running but also about motivation.
"It is so hard to get motivated again. I took an almost seven-month break. I am happy to be back and I will try for more golds next year."
Tsegay, the world indoor 1500m champion, said her training over that distance had been beneficial. "It helps spring on the home stretch," the gold medal winner said. "I am happy for this result. This win is for all of Ethiopia.    -AFP


