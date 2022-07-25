Zaheer Abbas turns 75

Former Pakistani batsman Zaheer Abbas turned 75 on Sunday. The news of his 75th Birthday was conveyed to him by his India-born wife Rita Luthra (known as Samina Abbas after marriage in 1988), in Hammersmith Hospital on Sunday.

"Zaheer is still in the hospital and recovering. Yes, he is recovering but recovery is longer than expected but is much better now", she said over the telephone.

"He is not in the ICU but has been shifted to the ward. Visitors are not allowed. I usually stay with him during the day", she added.

Later, speaking to this Reporter, his Dubai-based daughter Roshana said, "With everybody's prayers, dad is on the road to recovery. However, it will take time for his full recovery".

"We will celebrate his 75 years properly once he is discharged from the hospital. We thank for the support and prayers from his fans and well-wishers".

















