Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Zaheer Abbas turns 75

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 354
Bipin Dani

Former Pakistani batsman Zaheer Abbas turned 75 on Sunday. The news of his 75th Birthday was conveyed to him by his India-born wife Rita Luthra (known as Samina Abbas after marriage in 1988), in Hammersmith Hospital on Sunday.
"Zaheer is still in the hospital and recovering. Yes, he is recovering but recovery is longer than expected but is much better now", she said over the telephone.
"He is not in the ICU but has been shifted to the ward. Visitors are not allowed. I usually stay with him during the day", she added.
Later, speaking to this Reporter, his Dubai-based daughter Roshana said, "With everybody's prayers, dad is on the road to recovery. However, it will take time for his full recovery".  
"We will celebrate his 75 years properly once he is discharged from the hospital. We thank for the support and prayers from his fans and well-wishers".  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jesus on target as Arsenal thrash Chelsea
France not finished after ending Dutch defence of women's Euro
PSG agree transfer of Mukiele from RB Leipzig
Ethiopia's Tsegay wins world 5000m gold, Hassan to leave Eugene empty-handed
Raphinha strikes again as Barca beat Real Madrid 1-0
Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns, heartbreak for Warner
Zaheer Abbas turns 75
Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report


Latest News
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
4 CU students expelled for sexual assault of two students
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft