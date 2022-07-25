

Pubudu Dassanayake takes up coaching role in Canada

In December last year, the former wicket-keepr and batter took up the assingment in Nepal but before fulfilling his 2-year-contract term, he is returning to Canada.

"I am returning to Canada on Sunday. During this Covid pandemic, it has become exteremely difficult to work here, where my family is not there", speaking exclusively over the telephone, he said.

Incidentally, the 52-year-old Pubudu has shuffled his coaching career between Canada and Nepal on two different occasions. In between the two, he had also coached the USA team.

Pubudu played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs' before he migarated to Canada in 2001.

"I submitted my resignation to Nepal a month ago and it is only a coincidence that I got Canada coaching job suddenly".

"Canada has no regular head coach. They have been appoining the local man on series by series basis. Now they have odffered my a two-year-contract and I could not resist the temptation so as I can devote time with my family in Canada", he added.

He has not recommended any coach name for the Nepal team. "They will begin the process of appointing a new man within a month period", he added.











