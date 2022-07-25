Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pubudu Dassanayake takes up coaching role in Canada

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 353
Bipin Dani

Pubudu Dassanayake takes up coaching role in Canada

Pubudu Dassanayake takes up coaching role in Canada

Sri Lanka's former cricketer Pubudu Dassanayake returns to Canada to take up the fresh coaching role.
In December last year, the former wicket-keepr and batter took up the assingment in Nepal but before fulfilling his 2-year-contract term, he is returning to Canada.
"I am returning to Canada on Sunday. During this Covid pandemic, it has become exteremely difficult to work here, where my family is not there", speaking exclusively over the telephone, he said.
Incidentally, the 52-year-old Pubudu has shuffled his coaching career between Canada and Nepal on two different occasions. In between the two, he had also coached the USA team.
Pubudu played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs' before he migarated to Canada in 2001.
"I submitted my resignation to Nepal a month ago and it is only a coincidence that I got Canada coaching job suddenly".
"Canada has no regular head coach. They have been appoining the local man on series by series basis. Now they have odffered my a two-year-contract and I could not resist the temptation so as I can devote time with my family in Canada", he added.
He has not recommended any coach name for the Nepal team. "They will begin the process of appointing a new man within a month period", he added.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jesus on target as Arsenal thrash Chelsea
France not finished after ending Dutch defence of women's Euro
PSG agree transfer of Mukiele from RB Leipzig
Ethiopia's Tsegay wins world 5000m gold, Hassan to leave Eugene empty-handed
Raphinha strikes again as Barca beat Real Madrid 1-0
Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns, heartbreak for Warner
Zaheer Abbas turns 75
Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report


Latest News
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
4 CU students expelled for sexual assault of two students
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft