Dhaka Abahani wishes to restore honour today

Dhaka Abahani, the traditional sky blue outfits, will face Bashundhara Kings today (Monday) to restore honour against the opponent in local football.

The exciting match between the two will be played at 4:00 pm at Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.

Seemingly, the two had become each other's main challengers these days in different events. Their engagements catch the eyes of most football fans nowadays. The matches are usually full of interesting turns, expectations, joy and disappointments altogether.

Bashundhara Kings is the unofficial champion of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League as per match and point calculations. Yet the teams will have to play two more matches each, the league is actually waiting for a good ending. The remaining league matches are still vital for the bottom-lining teams who are in fear of relegation.

The Bashundhara team is beyond any challenger's grip with 51 points from 20 matches. On the other hand, Dhaka Abahani is right behind with 44 points from an equal number of matches.

Although the champions trophy is out of the question, the Abahani boys are hoping to keep the honour by winning against Bashundhara Kings on Monday.

The rivals faced each other eight times so far when the Bashundhara boys won four times and the sky blue outfits won twice. The rest were tie matches.

During the last engagement in Sylhet, Abahani suffered a 2-2 tie against Bashundhara despite controlling most of the match.

Besides, Abahani lost to Bashundhara by 3-0 in the Independence Cup this season. That's why the match will be an opportunity for Dhaka Abahani to take revenge and restore its honour.











