

Shohan qualified for captaincy, believes Shakib

"I think he is eligible," Shakib told on Sunday while inaugurating a showroom of a ceramic company in Chattogram. "And BCB think that he can serve the team a lot in future. That's why they have given him captaincy".

"My best wishes for him," he added.

The BCB announced a youth-based T20i squad for forthcoming Zimbabwe tour resting all the senior campaigners. Shohan, who has experience of leading in domestic cricket, must be face few challenges to lead a new-look Bangladesh. In this regard, Shakib said, "I think Zimbabwe series will be a good challenge for me that I must overcome successfully".

After Mominul Haque's stepping down as captain, the BCB vested the responsibility of Bangladesh Test team on Shakib's shoulder. Just late West Indies tour was his first assignment as the captain for the 3rd stint where the team conceded a whitewash. BCB, has a plan to make big changes in the Test and T20i squads for successes in the long run. Shakib at the same breathe, told that it'll take long time to get success in longer version format.

"We need time to do well in Test cricket. There have possibilities that they team may go through a transition period. So, it'll take time," he explained.











