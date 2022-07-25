Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Fearless cricket, enjoying peer player's success winning mantras to Shohan

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 347
Sports Reporter

Nurul Hasan Shohan speaks before leaving the country for Zimbabwe on Sunday. photo:: screenshot

Nurul Hasan Shohan speaks before leaving the country for Zimbabwe on Sunday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh newly appointed T20i skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan thinks that the fearless cricket instead of thinking about the result can bring success. He, as captain, wants to emphasize on the culture of playing as a team.
"I think, playing fearless cricket is very important and we must try to play it," Shohan told Sunday in a press conference at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.  "When you think about the results before the game then it affects the process".
Captaining national team is a dream to all cricketers. Shohan however, is not willing be charmed. He said, "It is of course, a matter to take pride. But I am now thinking about the challenges ahead. There is no chance to get excited. My aim is to give my best shot and play as a team".
The new Bangladesh skipper had emphasised on playing as a team instead of individual performances and he wants to create culture of enjoying success of teammates.
"When I captained in domestic cricket, I always thought to play as a team and my target is to play as a team in Zimbabwe," Shohan explained.
"Team environment is also very important to me. Not everyone in the team will perform every day. So, it's important to create the culture in the team that all the players will enjoy the success of any member of team," he added.
Shohan usually bat at seven and he is aware of his role. Regarding his role as a batter, he likes to emphasis on 'creating impact' instead of scoring big.
"Strike rate and impact is more important than scoring runs especially when we bat at middle and lower order," the wicketkeeper batter told.
"Hardly there have any chance to score a fifty or century in a position where I come to bat on. So, a score of 15 or 20 runs may seem a tinny figure but the impact of that score is more important to me," he ascertained.
Bangladesh team is scheduled to leave home for Zimbabwe today to play three T20i matches and as many ODIs. The formal tour will begin with the T20i affairs and the first of the three-match series slated for July 30 while the next game will take place on the following day. After one-day rest, the last and the final game of the series set for August 2. All the T20i matches will commence at 5:00pm (BST).







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jesus on target as Arsenal thrash Chelsea
France not finished after ending Dutch defence of women's Euro
PSG agree transfer of Mukiele from RB Leipzig
Ethiopia's Tsegay wins world 5000m gold, Hassan to leave Eugene empty-handed
Raphinha strikes again as Barca beat Real Madrid 1-0
Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns, heartbreak for Warner
Zaheer Abbas turns 75
Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report


Latest News
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
4 CU students expelled for sexual assault of two students
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft