Fearless cricket, enjoying peer player's success winning mantras to Shohan



Nurul Hasan Shohan speaks before leaving the country for Zimbabwe on Sunday. photo:: screenshot

"I think, playing fearless cricket is very important and we must try to play it," Shohan told Sunday in a press conference at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. "When you think about the results before the game then it affects the process".

Captaining national team is a dream to all cricketers. Shohan however, is not willing be charmed. He said, "It is of course, a matter to take pride. But I am now thinking about the challenges ahead. There is no chance to get excited. My aim is to give my best shot and play as a team".

The new Bangladesh skipper had emphasised on playing as a team instead of individual performances and he wants to create culture of enjoying success of teammates.

"When I captained in domestic cricket, I always thought to play as a team and my target is to play as a team in Zimbabwe," Shohan explained.

"Team environment is also very important to me. Not everyone in the team will perform every day. So, it's important to create the culture in the team that all the players will enjoy the success of any member of team," he added.

Shohan usually bat at seven and he is aware of his role. Regarding his role as a batter, he likes to emphasis on 'creating impact' instead of scoring big.

"Strike rate and impact is more important than scoring runs especially when we bat at middle and lower order," the wicketkeeper batter told.

"Hardly there have any chance to score a fifty or century in a position where I come to bat on. So, a score of 15 or 20 runs may seem a tinny figure but the impact of that score is more important to me," he ascertained.

Bangladesh team is scheduled to leave home for Zimbabwe today to play three T20i matches and as many ODIs. The formal tour will begin with the T20i affairs and the first of the three-match series slated for July 30 while the next game will take place on the following day. After one-day rest, the last and the final game of the series set for August 2. All the T20i matches will commence at 5:00pm (BST).











