GAZIPUR, July 24: The 24th annual senate meeting of National University (NU) was held virtually on Saturday.Chairman of the senate and NU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Mashiur Rahman presided over the function while Treasurer Prof Abdur Salam Hawladar presented the budget of 2022-2023 fiscal year.As the members of the senate, parliament members, educationists, divisional commissioners and chairmen of different education boards were present.