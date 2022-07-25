BD has become economic hub of South Asia: Former Nepal PM

"Bangladesh has achieved enviable success in trade and diplomacy over the past decade.

If the various plans that have been adopted to work with Bangladesh, Nepal, India and Bhutan at the same time for the purpose of trade progress and development are implemented, everyone will enjoy the benefits" said the former Prime Minister of Nepal Jhala Nath Khanal.

The strong leadership and boundless courage of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina is the reason for this progress. Nepal-Bangladesh relations are long standing. The present government of Bangladesh is sincere enough to further develop this relationship, he said.

He came up with the remarks at a courtesy call by Professor Mohammad Abed Ali, Chairman of the Election Monitoring Forum and Secretary General of the SAARC Human Rights Foundation on the former Prime Minister of Nepal Jhala Nath Khanal.

Md Najir Miya, former parliament member and president of SAARC Human Rights Foundation Nepal, Adv Mahamadin Ali, member of Muslim Commission, Mizanur Rahman Majumder, central vice president of SAARC Human Rights Foundation and Editor of News BNA, central director Bangabandhu Researcher Dr Muhammad Masum Chowdhury and lifetime member Iftekhar Abedin Chowdhury were present on the occasion.





