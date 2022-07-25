Video
Motijheel DC Abdul Ahad’s father dies

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Haji Abdul Majid, father of deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Motijheel division Abdul Ahad, died of old-age complications at his Netrokona residence on Sunday morning.
"My father breathed his last at our village home in Atpara upazila in Netrokona district around 10:30am," Ahad said. Majid was 90.
He was buried at family graveyard after his namaj-e-janaza at 5:45pm on Sunday. Abdul Ahad sought doa from all for eternal peace of the departed soul of his father.     -BSS


