Motijheel DC Abdul Ahad’s father dies

Haji Abdul Majid, father of deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Motijheel division Abdul Ahad, died of old-age complications at his Netrokona residence on Sunday morning."My father breathed his last at our village home in Atpara upazila in Netrokona district around 10:30am," Ahad said. Majid was 90.He was buried at family graveyard after his namaj-e-janaza at 5:45pm on Sunday. Abdul Ahad sought doa from all for eternal peace of the departed soul of his father. -BSS