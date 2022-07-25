Video
Countryside

Girl ‘kills self’ in Chandpur

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 290
Our Correspondent

CHANDPUR, July 24: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Faridganj Upazila on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Priya Akhter, 19, daughter of Babul Mazumder, a resident of Birampur area in the upazila.
Tareq, brother of the deceased, said they saw the body of Priya Akhter was hanging from the ceiling of her room in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge of Faridganj Police Station Mohammed Shaheed Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.


