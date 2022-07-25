Thrust on developing fishery sector to make BD self-reliant



A rally was brought out in Feni Town on Sunday on the occasion of the National Fisheries Week-2022. photo: observer

This year's theme of the week is - "Nirapad Machhea Varbo Desh, Bangabandhur Bangladesh."

To mark the week, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Dinajpur, Khulna, Feni, Joypurhat, Natore, Rajbari, Kurigram, Laxmipur, and Pirojpur.

BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district on Sunday.

A rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner (DC) office premises at around 11am , and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.

After the rally, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office auditorium in the town.

Additional DC (ADC) (General) Masum Ali Beg was present as the chief guest while District Fisheries Officer Anwarul Kabir Ahmed presided over the meeting.

Bogura Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Samar Kumar Pal, District Awami League (AL) President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu and Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Helena Begum, among others, also spoke at the programme.

Later on, fish fries were released in the pond of Sadar Upazila Parishad.

DINAJPUR: In this connection, a view-exchange meeting with journalists held in the District Fisheries Office in the town.

District Fisheries Officer Md Muktadir Khan said the fish production in the district could not reach the demand this year.

The district faces a shortage of 5,330 metric tonnes of fish this year.

Assistant Director of District Fisheries Office Purabi Rani Roy, Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Anna Rani Das, Fish Fry Production Farm Manager Md Khairul Islam and Assistant Fisheries Officer Md Hadiur Rahman, among others, were also present at the programme.

KHULNA: Government has earned Tk 2,921 crore through exporting 88.81 metric tonnes of frozen shrimp and white fish from Khulna in 2021-22 fiscal year. Khulna District has produced 31,849 more metric tonnes of fish as against its demand.

Joydev Pal, district fisheries officer, said on Sunday while delivering the welcome speech at the inaugural ceremony of week-long National Fisheries Week in the conference room of the DC office in the city.

Fish production has increased significantly in the result after taking multidimensional development and extension programme, he said.

Country's fisheries sector are supplying 60 per cent protein, and 11 per cent people are involved in fisheries profession, he said, adding that the fisheries sector is also supplying 62.58 gram of fish to each people against the demand for 60 gram.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleqe was present as the chief guest while DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder chaired the function.

Terming shrimp farming and its exporting is a special side of country's economy, the chief guest said fish fry is disappearing in the Sundarban and its adjacent rivers due to netting those with poison.

He said, developing the fishery resources, which have immense potential, can significantly strengthen the country's economic base and make the nation self-reliant.

The country's income from exporting fish had increased in the last decade, he added.

Earlier, KCC Mayor released fish fry at the city's Shaheed Hadis Park's pond.

Besides, a colourful rally was brought out from the park, and it ended on the Collectorate Building premises after parading main streets in the city.

FENI: DC Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan inaugurated the week after releasing fish fry in the pond of Sadar Upazila Parishad in the district town on Sunday morning.

Earlier, a rally was brought out from Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium, and it ended at Sadar Hospital intersection in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the town with District Fisheries Officer Mohammad Billal Hossain in the chair.

Deputy Director (DD) of District Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Md Ekram Uddin, ASP (Sadar Circle) Khoyai Angshru Marma, Sadar Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Shahid Ullah Khandaker, its Female Vice-Chairman Jotsna Ara Begum, UNO Anwar Hossain Patwari and Mayor of Parshuram Municipality Nizam Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury Sajel, among others, were also present at the programme.

Besides, successful fish farmers, entrepreneurs and organizations received prizes.

JOYPURHAT: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district on Sunday.

A discussion meeting was held at Panchbibi Upazila Parishad auditorium with its UNO Md Barman Hossain in the chair.

Lawmaker Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, from Joypurhat-1 Constituency, inaugurated the National Fisheries Week after releasing fish fry in the pond of Panchbibi Upazila Parishad.

Panchbibi Upazila AL President Abu Bakkar Siddique and Kusumba Union Parishad Chairman Zihad Mandal, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, a rally was brought out in the town.

NATORE: On this occasion, Naldanga Upazila Fisheries Office organized a view-exchange meeting with journalists at its Office in the district on Saturday.

Naldanga Upazila Fisheries Officer Sanjoy Kumer Sarker said fish production at Halti beel in Natore has been aimed at 4,200 metric tons this year.

Necessary advice was given to the fish farmers in this regard, which will continue in the future, he added.

RAJBARI: To mark the week, different programmes were organized in the district.

A discussion meeting was held in the DC office auditorium with Rajbari DC Abu Kaiser Khan in the chair.

Md Keramat Ali, MP, was present at the meeting as the chief guest.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Freedom Fisghter Fakir Abdul Jabber, ADC (General) Mohammad Mahabur Rahman Sheikh, District Fisheries Officer Md Moshiur Rahman, and DAE Officer Shamima Akter, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said, the fisheries' sector plays a crucial role in creating a meritorious nation, employment generation, poverty reduction, foreign exchange earnings and women's empowerment.

KURIGRAM: In this connection, the district administration and District Fisheries Office jointly organized a view-exchange meeting with local journalists in the conference room of District Fisheries Office in the town on Saturday.

District Fisheries Officer Kali Pada Roy delivered the keynote speech.

Fish Farm Manager Shamsuzzaman and Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Ismat Ara, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

LAXMIPUR: To mark the week, District Fisheries Office organized a view-exchange meeting with local journalists in the conference room of its office in the town on Saturday noon.

Former Senior Assistant Director of Department of Fisheries Sunil Chandra Ghosh was present as the chief guest while District Fisheries Officer Aminul Islam presided over the meeting.

Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Sarwar Jahan and Assistant Officer Abul Kashem, among others, were also present at the programme.

All the journalists posted in the district from print and electronic media also took part in it.

PIROJPUR: In the connection, District Fisheries Office organized a view-exchange meeting with local journalists at its office in the town on Saturday morning.

District Fisheries Officer Mohammad Abdul Ali and other officials were present at that time.

The DFO said different programmes will be held in the district through the week.

These programmes included holding discussion meeting, releasing fish fries, bringing out rally, conducting mobile courts, soil and water testing at fish farms and net distribution among the fishermen.

Similar programmes will be organized in all seven upazilas of the district, the official added.

All the journalists posted in the district from print and electronic media were present at the meeting.









The National Fisheries Week-2022 began on Saturday across the country in a befitting manner. The campaign will continue till July 29.This year's theme of the week is - "Nirapad Machhea Varbo Desh, Bangabandhur Bangladesh."To mark the week, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Dinajpur, Khulna, Feni, Joypurhat, Natore, Rajbari, Kurigram, Laxmipur, and Pirojpur.BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district on Sunday.A rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner (DC) office premises at around 11am , and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.After the rally, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office auditorium in the town.Additional DC (ADC) (General) Masum Ali Beg was present as the chief guest while District Fisheries Officer Anwarul Kabir Ahmed presided over the meeting.Bogura Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Samar Kumar Pal, District Awami League (AL) President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu and Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Helena Begum, among others, also spoke at the programme.Later on, fish fries were released in the pond of Sadar Upazila Parishad.DINAJPUR: In this connection, a view-exchange meeting with journalists held in the District Fisheries Office in the town.District Fisheries Officer Md Muktadir Khan said the fish production in the district could not reach the demand this year.The district faces a shortage of 5,330 metric tonnes of fish this year.Assistant Director of District Fisheries Office Purabi Rani Roy, Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Anna Rani Das, Fish Fry Production Farm Manager Md Khairul Islam and Assistant Fisheries Officer Md Hadiur Rahman, among others, were also present at the programme.KHULNA: Government has earned Tk 2,921 crore through exporting 88.81 metric tonnes of frozen shrimp and white fish from Khulna in 2021-22 fiscal year. Khulna District has produced 31,849 more metric tonnes of fish as against its demand.Joydev Pal, district fisheries officer, said on Sunday while delivering the welcome speech at the inaugural ceremony of week-long National Fisheries Week in the conference room of the DC office in the city.Fish production has increased significantly in the result after taking multidimensional development and extension programme, he said.Country's fisheries sector are supplying 60 per cent protein, and 11 per cent people are involved in fisheries profession, he said, adding that the fisheries sector is also supplying 62.58 gram of fish to each people against the demand for 60 gram.Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleqe was present as the chief guest while DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder chaired the function.Terming shrimp farming and its exporting is a special side of country's economy, the chief guest said fish fry is disappearing in the Sundarban and its adjacent rivers due to netting those with poison.He said, developing the fishery resources, which have immense potential, can significantly strengthen the country's economic base and make the nation self-reliant.The country's income from exporting fish had increased in the last decade, he added.Earlier, KCC Mayor released fish fry at the city's Shaheed Hadis Park's pond.Besides, a colourful rally was brought out from the park, and it ended on the Collectorate Building premises after parading main streets in the city.FENI: DC Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan inaugurated the week after releasing fish fry in the pond of Sadar Upazila Parishad in the district town on Sunday morning.Earlier, a rally was brought out from Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium, and it ended at Sadar Hospital intersection in the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the town with District Fisheries Officer Mohammad Billal Hossain in the chair.Deputy Director (DD) of District Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Md Ekram Uddin, ASP (Sadar Circle) Khoyai Angshru Marma, Sadar Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Shahid Ullah Khandaker, its Female Vice-Chairman Jotsna Ara Begum, UNO Anwar Hossain Patwari and Mayor of Parshuram Municipality Nizam Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury Sajel, among others, were also present at the programme.Besides, successful fish farmers, entrepreneurs and organizations received prizes.JOYPURHAT: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district on Sunday.A discussion meeting was held at Panchbibi Upazila Parishad auditorium with its UNO Md Barman Hossain in the chair.Lawmaker Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, from Joypurhat-1 Constituency, inaugurated the National Fisheries Week after releasing fish fry in the pond of Panchbibi Upazila Parishad.Panchbibi Upazila AL President Abu Bakkar Siddique and Kusumba Union Parishad Chairman Zihad Mandal, among others, also spoke on the occasion.Earlier, a rally was brought out in the town.NATORE: On this occasion, Naldanga Upazila Fisheries Office organized a view-exchange meeting with journalists at its Office in the district on Saturday.Naldanga Upazila Fisheries Officer Sanjoy Kumer Sarker said fish production at Halti beel in Natore has been aimed at 4,200 metric tons this year.Necessary advice was given to the fish farmers in this regard, which will continue in the future, he added.RAJBARI: To mark the week, different programmes were organized in the district.A discussion meeting was held in the DC office auditorium with Rajbari DC Abu Kaiser Khan in the chair.Md Keramat Ali, MP, was present at the meeting as the chief guest.Zilla Parishad Chairman Freedom Fisghter Fakir Abdul Jabber, ADC (General) Mohammad Mahabur Rahman Sheikh, District Fisheries Officer Md Moshiur Rahman, and DAE Officer Shamima Akter, among others, also spoke on the occasion.The speakers said, the fisheries' sector plays a crucial role in creating a meritorious nation, employment generation, poverty reduction, foreign exchange earnings and women's empowerment.KURIGRAM: In this connection, the district administration and District Fisheries Office jointly organized a view-exchange meeting with local journalists in the conference room of District Fisheries Office in the town on Saturday.District Fisheries Officer Kali Pada Roy delivered the keynote speech.Fish Farm Manager Shamsuzzaman and Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Ismat Ara, among others, also spoke on the occasion.LAXMIPUR: To mark the week, District Fisheries Office organized a view-exchange meeting with local journalists in the conference room of its office in the town on Saturday noon.Former Senior Assistant Director of Department of Fisheries Sunil Chandra Ghosh was present as the chief guest while District Fisheries Officer Aminul Islam presided over the meeting.Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Sarwar Jahan and Assistant Officer Abul Kashem, among others, were also present at the programme.All the journalists posted in the district from print and electronic media also took part in it.PIROJPUR: In the connection, District Fisheries Office organized a view-exchange meeting with local journalists at its office in the town on Saturday morning.District Fisheries Officer Mohammad Abdul Ali and other officials were present at that time.The DFO said different programmes will be held in the district through the week.These programmes included holding discussion meeting, releasing fish fries, bringing out rally, conducting mobile courts, soil and water testing at fish farms and net distribution among the fishermen.Similar programmes will be organized in all seven upazilas of the district, the official added.All the journalists posted in the district from print and electronic media were present at the meeting.