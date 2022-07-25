Five men murdered in five dists

Five people including an elderly man and a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Magura, Manikganj, Netrakona, Cox's Bazar and Naogaon, in three days.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A teenage boy was hacked to death following a clash over a football game in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Hasib Munshi, 14, son of Shaykeh Munshi, a resident of Jhama Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a clash was taken place in between two groups of people over playing football on Char Jhama Primary School playground at around 6:45 pm, which left several people injured.

After the clash, some opponents found Hasib alone near the playground and hacked him with sharp weapons.

Critically injured Hasib was taken to neighbouring Boalmari Upazila Health Complex in Faridpur at around 8 pm, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead on arrival.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur Police Station (PS) Ahraful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that efforts are going on to arrest the accused and additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid further collision.

The deceased's brother Amanat Munshi said Hasib had no involvement with any of the clashing groups and demanded justice for killing his brother.

MANIKGANJ: A member of Ansar was allegedly slaughtered to death by his colleague in Ghior Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Quddus, 45, a resident of Borohatkora Village under Daulatpur Upazila of the district. He worked as a night guard at Ghior Upazila Family Planning office.

Police, however, detained another ansar member Shahinur Rahman for questioning in this connection. He is the night guard at the upazila Ansar and VDP office.

Later on, Shahinur confessed to his involvement in the murder.

It was learnt that Shahinur and Quddus were frequently locked into altercations over financial transactions. As a sequel to it, Shahinur killed his co-worker at early hours of Saturday.

On information, police recovered the body from in front of the upazila Ansar VDP office at around 7:30am and sent it to Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ghior PS OC Riaz Uddin Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

NETRAKONA: An elderly man was slaughtered by miscreants in Atpara Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Police Mia, 75, son of late Moij Uddin, a resident of Palagaon Village under Teligati Union in the upazila.

Local sources said two groups of villagers had been at loggerheads for long over establishing supremacy in the area.

Following this, a group of miscreants entered the house of Police Mia and hacked him indiscriminately. They, later, slaughtered the elderly man.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Atpara PS OC Jafar Iqbal confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

However, additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid any unwanted situation, the OC added.

COX'S BAZAR: A leader of BCL was allegedly stabbed to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Emon Hasan Mowla, joint general secretary of Ward No. 4 Unit of BCL. He was the son of businessman Mohammad Hasan, a resident of Uttar Tekpara area.

Family members of the deceased said Emon went for a ride on his father's motorcycle at Siko Borof Kol Point of the Bakkhali River in Peshkar on Thursday morning.

At one stage, a group of assailants including Abdullah Khan, Syed Akbar, Ramzan, Iman, Sunny and Farhad waylaid Emon and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him seriously injured.

He was immediately rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Chittagong Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at around 3am on Friday while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Cox's Bazar Sadar PS OC Sheikh Munir-ul-Ghiyas confirmed the incident, adding that efforts are going on to nab the culprits.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A man, who was beaten to injure by his rivals in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Thursday morning.

Deceased Julfikar Ali Alal, 47, son of late Gias Uddin Master, was a resident of Bachhra Village under Chandash Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a goat owned by one Md Hasu of the area damaged Alal's paddy field on July 14 last.

Following this, an altercation took place in between Alal and Hasu's nephew Badal.

At one stage of the altercation, Badal along with his people beat up Alal, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took to Mohadevpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the RMCH as his condition was deteriorated.

Later on, Alal succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.

A case was filed with Mohadevpur PS in this connection.

Mohadevpur PS OC Azam Uddin Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.



















