Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:46 PM
Obituary

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Habibul Haque

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Md Habibul Haque, head teacher of Kaptai Electricity Development Board High School in the upazila of the district, died of heart failure at Chattogram Park View Hospital at 4am on Friday. He was 58.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Patia of Chattogram after Jum'a prayer on Friday.
Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

Abul Kalam Azad

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Abul Kalam Azad, assistant professor of Department of Social Work at Rohanpur Yusuf Ali Government College in Gomastapur Upazila of the district, died at United Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday evening.
His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Rohanpur Yusuf Ali Government College premises on Thursday morning.
After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at local graveyard in Santoshpur Village.

Abdul Quddus Molla

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Abdul Quddus Molla, former president of Kaliganj Upazila President of BNP in the district, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon. He was 76.
He had been suffering from various diseases including of heart for long.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Jangalia High School Field on Monday morning.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

