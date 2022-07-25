Video
15-Day Tree Fair On In Khulna

‘No alternative to plantation to protect ecology’

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 321
Our Correspondent

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, MP, inaugurating the tree fair on Khulna Circuit House premises in the city on Friday by releasing balloons.

KHULNA, July 24: With the cooperation of Department of Forest in Sundarban West Zone, Khulna District Administration here on Friday formally launched programme of planting tree saplings and 15-day tree fair that aims at safeguarding the city environment and biodiversity.
Under the Green Belt Programme, the programme was launched early Friday at Khulna Circuit House Ground in the city.
Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, MP, inaugurated the programme.
She urged the city dwellers to extend their whole-hearted support to make the programme a total       success.
Discussing and devising ways and means on how to attain the plantation goal, she said massive tree plantation can help reduce carbon emission at a substantial level, and that is very important to protect ecological balance in the coastal belt.
She said all quarters should take the responsibility of protecting the city and its adjacent areas from the adverse impact of climate change, and massive plantation can be the vital means of attaining the cherished goal. "There is no alternative to planting tree saplings to protect balance of environment," she said.
Khulna Deputy Commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder presided over the programme while additional Divisional Commissioner Md Shahidul Islam, Conservator of Forest Mihir Kumar Dae, Additional Police Commissioner of KMP Sarder Rakibul Islam, Administrator of Khulna Zila Parishad Sheikh-Harun-ur-Rashid, Superintendent of Police Md Mahbub Hasan, Deputy Director of DAE Hafizur Rahman, and Divisional Forest Officer of Sunderban West Zone Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain, among others, spoke at the programme.
Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from city's Shaheed Hadis Park, and it ended at Circuit House Ground after parading different streets.
The tree fair will continue from 8am to 8pm every day. A total of 60 nurseries have set up stall at the fair.







'No alternative to plantation to protect ecology'
