Six more people die of corona at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, July 24: Six more people died with coronavirus symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in three days.

Three people died with the virus symptoms at the RMCH on Sunday.

This information was confirmed in the regular Corona-related bulletin sent by the hospital on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Champa Begum, 40, of Motihar Police Station (PS) area, and Rozli Begum, 82, of Boalia PS area in the city; and Abdur Razzak, 60, of Natore District.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital, said that they died with virus symptoms in Ward No. 30 of the hospital.

Some 44 samples were tested in the past 24 hours in the hospital lab where nine found positive for the virus.

Earlier, three people died with the virus symptoms at the RMCH on Friday night.

