Prime suspect, 4 others held

CHATTOGRAM July 23: The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested five youths, including the prime suspect, on charges of sexually harassing a female student of Chattogram University.

The prime suspect, a third-year student of the History Department of the university, was arrested during a series of raids in different parts of the port city on Friday.

Lt Col MA Yusuf Commander of RAB-7 disclosed this to journalists at the elite forces Bahadderhat office at 11:00am on Saturday.

In the briefing the RAB Commander disclosed that two of the arrested are students of Chattogram University, two others were students of Hathazari College while the identity of one other could not be ascertained immediately.

The RAB Commander said Mohammed Azim, a third-year student of the History Department of CU, was identified as the main perpetrator. The 23-year-old is a resident of Fatehpur in Hathazari and Nurul Afsar Babu is a second-year student of Anthropology Department of CU. The other two arrested are M Nur Hussain Shaon, 22, first-year student of Sociology, Masud Rana,22, second-year student of Hathazari College and one other Saiful.

Besides, the RAB team is interrogating Mehedi Hasan Hridoy, 23, a third-year student of the English Department of CU.

Meanwhile, university authorities conducted a search operation at the Shah Amanat Residential Hall for those involved in the incident in the early hours of Saturday. Hathazari Police assisted them in the operation.

Police and the CU authorities have identified two of the suspects. A search operation was conducted to nab them, but they couldn't be found. On July 17 evening miscreants forcibly took two female students of the university to the Botanical Garden and molested them. They photographed the incident and threatened to spread those on the internet. They allegedly tried to rape the girl as well. The victim lodged a complaint with the administration on Tuesday. Criminal charges were also filed with the Hathazari Police Station. The culprits were known to be followers of the President of the CU unit of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, Rezaul Haque Rubel.

Meanwhile, the central Chhatra League committee sent a notice to Rubel for 'breaching discipline' of the party. Rubel later went to Dhaka on Wednesday to explain his conduct.

The university administration has also formed a committee to look into the allegations. University students have also staged protests on the campus to demand punishment for the miscreants. The police recovered the snatched mobile phone of the victim from the criminals.

Police also seized two motorbikes used during the incident. RAB further said the criminals had videoed the victim naked in three mobile phones, one belonging to the prime accused Azim. RAB said, "Following interrogation we found out that there were six criminals involved in the incident."

"We have been trying to arrest one Saiful, another accused of the case,' RAB added.

All of the criminals are involved in CU student politics.

Prime Accused Azim is the son of Amir Hussain of Hatiya Thana under Noakhali district, Nur Hussain Shaon is the son of Javed Hussain of Fatehpur of Hathazari, Nurul Absar is the son of Belayet Hussain of Parshuram of Feni and Masud Rana is the son of Abdul Mannan of Jhalakati. Mehedi Hasan Hridoy is the son of Ranju Mia of Sherpur, resides in Shah Amanat Hall.

Meanwhile, the CU at its 34th Annual Senate Meeting on Saturday expelled Mohammad Azim and Nurul Absar for life.