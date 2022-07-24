No changes on religion made to textbooks: Dipu Moni

CHANDPUR, July 23: Alleging that a BNP-Jamaat-Shibir faction is spreading propaganda through social media from abroad, Education Minister Dipu Moni claimed that nothing new on religion was included

in or dropped from the textbooks.

Dipu Moni made the remarks while answering to the questions of journalists after distributing cheques from the prime minister's rehabilitation fund among the river-erosion-affected families in 2021-2022 fiscal year at Chandpur sadar upazila parishad auditorium on Saturday.

"People who want to confuse religious people are now trying to fish in troubled water ahead of the national election. They want to destabilize the country. That's why they (BNP-Jamaat-Shibir) are confusing people by spreading a video of wrong information of a lawmaker," she said.

"There is no scope to take direct legal action against them. In this case, people will have to be conscious and responsible," she added.

Additional deputy commissioner Imtiaz Hossain, additional police superintendent Sudipta Roy were among others present. Dipu Moni, later, inaugurated a weeklong tree plantation fair at Hasan Ali Govt High School ground. -UNB













