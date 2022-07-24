Govt to bear PhD cost of public univ teachers abroad

Public university teachers are getting the opportunity to go abroad for PhD. This program will start from this year with government money.

A policy has been made in this regard. The program will be conducted under the supervision of the University Grants Commission (UGC). This is what the UGC has said.

An opportunity is being created for the teachers working permanently in public universities to do PhD courses abroad without conditions. The three-year course will be offered through government-funded scholarships.

According to the policy of UGC, this opportunity will be given to the teachers of public universities to improve their skills. Lecturers to Associate Professors (who are between 40 years of age) can apply.

UGC has named the policy - 'UGC Foreign PhD Scholarship for Public University Teachers.'

According to the policy, the university ranked 300th in the world ranking will be given the opportunity to do PhD. In this case the cost of three years will be borne by UGC. The teachers who received the scholarship should return to the country within four years. Otherwise all money spent on it will be refunded.

UGC should be informed if the duration of the course is more than 15 days after coming to the country.

UGC Member (Private University) Prof Dr Biswajit Chandra said, this is the first time in the country that public university teachers are being given the opportunity to acquire PhD abroad.

He also said that all the members of the UGC have finalised the draft policy in a meeting. It will be approved by holding another meeting.

He further said that the scholarship program will start from the current financial year.

Every year the UGC will issue a notification and ask for applications from the teachers. Eligible candidates will be selected based on that. For this, the government has already given Tk 10 crore.

