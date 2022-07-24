Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 11:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Maddhapara Granite collects Tk 100cr evading Tk 15cr tax

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 388
Shahnaj Begum

Petrobangla helped the Maddhapara Granite Mine Company Ltd (MGMCL), a sister concern of the state owned organization to avail a bill worth TK 100 crore evading TK 15 crore tax-VAT.
As per agreement, the contractor shall entirely responsible for all kinds of taxes, duties, fees, levies and such other charges assessed on the contractor, which usually deducted from the bill, unfortunately, Petrobangla overlooked the issue, a senior official of the Energy Division told the Daily Observer on Saturday.
The Belarus-based GTC has been operating and maintaining the mine since September 2013 under a deal worth US$171.86 million. GTC's contract was extended by a year by the government considering the Covid-19
pandemic situation in 2020. MGMCL has renewed the contract with GTC in September last once again worth US$177 million.
However, GTC has made a plea to the MGMCL authority to allow them as a "deemed exporter" and allow them to enjoy a tax waiver.
"All kinds of taxes, duties, fees, levies and such other charges assessed on the contractor as per government law," Energy Division in a letter said to Petrobangla On June 22, 2022.
On July 8, 2022, MGMCL has cleared a bill submitted by the GTC worth TK 100 crore, evading TK 15 crore tax-VAT.
"We have sent the issue to the Board, which is the highest authority of the MGMCL according to their decision we approved the money," Managing Director of the MGMCL Abu Daud M Fariduzzaman told the Daily Observer on Saturday.
He did not like to elaborate.
"It's a clear a violation of Taxes law, however, if there is any dispute or new thing arise than the National Board or Revenues (NBR) is the authority to decides things,"  CAB energy expert Dr M Shamsul Alam said.
He said not only the Tax-Vat issue, MGMCL has became a center of corruption, government need to form a commission and investigate the whole corruption of the contract.
It has been said that one single officials has been operating two major post of the company, not only that the senior officials were not like to live in mine premises, they are taking huge money as TA-DA every month.
"Our mine is out of operation since May 1, we are not able to supply bolders to all state owned installations and government to import it using huge dollarsbut nobody take care of these mine," a senior official of Petrobangla said preferring anonymity.
 Maddhapara Granite Mine Company Ltd (MGMCL) has stopped hard rock extraction from the country's lone rock mine for more than a month  which created serious crisis of building material for the construction work of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, the under construction 3rd terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and other public installations.
MGMCL, a company of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) claimed that the lack of ammonium nitrate explosives (which is required to crush stone layers beneath the ground) they have to halt the extraction of hard rock. Although the contractor GTC was made a promise that they will procure the explosive for the mine after the fresh contract. The company was producing around 5,500 tonnes of hard rock per day to meet the growing demand in different development projects.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change could spark conflict, political turmoil, research finds
HC wants to know steps taken against ‘gangster’ UNO
City dwellers stuck on the road as traffic came to a standstill
Russia says Odessa strikes hit Western arms
43rd BCS written test starts in 8 cities at a time
US dollar price in kerb market jumps to record high at Tk 105
Fair polls not possible sans help of people, political parties : EC
BD hosts D-8 ministerial on Wednesday


Latest News
US Yosemite Wildfire: California governor declares emergency over wildfire
Govt constructing modern warehouse to store wheat in Chattogram
BNP, JSD agree to wage anti-govt movement
Bangladeshi filmmakers receive grant from British Council for portraying climate change stories
PM for judging faith in Liberation War spirit to promote military officers
Housewife commits suicide in Chattogram
Former Sonali Bank MD, 7 others jailed for 17 years for embezzling Tk 1.25cr
Both Bangladesh and Japan want dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
Flood death count rises to 129
2 killed in Gazipur road accident
Most Read News
UN chief condemns attack on Ukraine port
West Bengal industry minister arrested in teacher recruitment scam
Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from 'holy river'
Global Covid cases surpass 573 million
Sri Lankan president urged not to use force on protesters
Two Americans killed in Ukraine's Donbas region
Sri Lanka troops demolish main protest camp
Ukraine war must end to prevent nuclear 'abyss': Lukashenko
$270 mn more US military aid announced for Ukraine
West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested in school recruitment scam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft