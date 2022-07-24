Maddhapara Granite collects Tk 100cr evading Tk 15cr tax

Petrobangla helped the Maddhapara Granite Mine Company Ltd (MGMCL), a sister concern of the state owned organization to avail a bill worth TK 100 crore evading TK 15 crore tax-VAT.

As per agreement, the contractor shall entirely responsible for all kinds of taxes, duties, fees, levies and such other charges assessed on the contractor, which usually deducted from the bill, unfortunately, Petrobangla overlooked the issue, a senior official of the Energy Division told the Daily Observer on Saturday.

The Belarus-based GTC has been operating and maintaining the mine since September 2013 under a deal worth US$171.86 million. GTC's contract was extended by a year by the government considering the Covid-19

pandemic situation in 2020. MGMCL has renewed the contract with GTC in September last once again worth US$177 million.

However, GTC has made a plea to the MGMCL authority to allow them as a "deemed exporter" and allow them to enjoy a tax waiver.

"All kinds of taxes, duties, fees, levies and such other charges assessed on the contractor as per government law," Energy Division in a letter said to Petrobangla On June 22, 2022.

On July 8, 2022, MGMCL has cleared a bill submitted by the GTC worth TK 100 crore, evading TK 15 crore tax-VAT.

"We have sent the issue to the Board, which is the highest authority of the MGMCL according to their decision we approved the money," Managing Director of the MGMCL Abu Daud M Fariduzzaman told the Daily Observer on Saturday.

He did not like to elaborate.

"It's a clear a violation of Taxes law, however, if there is any dispute or new thing arise than the National Board or Revenues (NBR) is the authority to decides things," CAB energy expert Dr M Shamsul Alam said.

He said not only the Tax-Vat issue, MGMCL has became a center of corruption, government need to form a commission and investigate the whole corruption of the contract.

It has been said that one single officials has been operating two major post of the company, not only that the senior officials were not like to live in mine premises, they are taking huge money as TA-DA every month.

"Our mine is out of operation since May 1, we are not able to supply bolders to all state owned installations and government to import it using huge dollarsbut nobody take care of these mine," a senior official of Petrobangla said preferring anonymity.

Maddhapara Granite Mine Company Ltd (MGMCL) has stopped hard rock extraction from the country's lone rock mine for more than a month which created serious crisis of building material for the construction work of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, the under construction 3rd terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and other public installations.

MGMCL, a company of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) claimed that the lack of ammonium nitrate explosives (which is required to crush stone layers beneath the ground) they have to halt the extraction of hard rock. Although the contractor GTC was made a promise that they will procure the explosive for the mine after the fresh contract. The company was producing around 5,500 tonnes of hard rock per day to meet the growing demand in different development projects.











