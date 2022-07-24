Video
Move on to raise food grain stock to 35 lakh metric tons

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Saturday said that the government has been working to enhance its food grain stock to 35 lakh metric tons to control the food grain market in future.
"At present, it has a
capacity to stock food grain of around 21 lakh metric tons. Aiming at increasing the stocking capacity, the government is constructing new eight steel silos at important places across the country. Of those, five silos are being built for rice and three for wheat. Besides, construction of some 30 new paddy silos would be started soon," he said while inaugurating the construction work of a wheat silo at Chattogram's Patenga area.
The wheat silo which have a capacity of containing 1,14,300 metric tons is being constructed at a cost of Tk537.57 crore. Confidence Infrastructure Limited of Bangladesh and The GSI Group of USA are constructing the silo jointly. The work of the silo would be completed by July, 2024.
According to the Food Ministry, there will be nine silo-bins in the silo. Each of silo-bins will have a capacity of containing some 12,700 metric tons of wheat. It would preserve the food grain without using any harmful chemical or insecticide. Instead of using insecticide, the grain would be preserved for at least two years by using modernized chiller and nitrogen fumigation.
The grain preserved in the silos would be transported to the LSDs and CSDs across the country by using both roads and waterways.
Majumder said that new silos would play vital role to preserve the country's food grain in future.
"At present, we have a capacity of stocking some 21 lakh tons of food grain in the government warehouses. The government is working to increase the capacity to 35 lakh tons by 2025," he said, adding that the raw grain would be preserved in the silos after drying.
"The government buys rice and paddy for enhancing its food safety and security along with providing incentives to the farmers, so that they don't have face loss after growing paddy. The DG Food officials must have buy rice and paddy maintaining the standard. No one would be allowed to buy sub-standard grain. Those who will try to buy less quality grain will have to face music," he added.
Majumder said, "It's true that a crisis has been created globally due to the war of Russia and Ukraine. Hopefully, the problem is being solved with an understanding through the interference of Turkey. It would be comfortable for Bangladesh that it wouldn't have to face trouble to import wheat after the signing of the deal between Russia and Ukraine."
Chattogram Deputy Commission Mohammad Mominur Rahman presided over while local lawmaker Mostafizur Rahman, Food Secretary Ismail Hossain, Director General of DG Food, ministry's Additional Secretary Khurshid Iqbal Rejvy, Project Director of Steel Silo Project Rezaul Karim, Commander of Chattogram Muktijoddha Sangsad Mojaffar Ahmed, Raijan Upazila Chairman Ehsanul Haider Chowdhury and local food directorate officials also spoke at the function.


