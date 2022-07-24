Video
DNCC demolishes two police boxes

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 381

A Dhaka North City Corporation excavator on Saturday demolishes unauthorised police box from in front of the Suhrawardy Hospital as DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam looks on. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A mobile court of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) in a drive on Saturday demolished two unauthorised police boxes built on footpath in front of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital (SSMCH) in the capital.
Sources said the two police boxes built illegally on the busy footpath in front of the hospital caused immense sufferings to
people including treatment seekers and students of educational institutions in the area.
DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam was present during the drive that was conducted by Zonal Officer of Zone No-5 and Executive Magistrate Mutakabbir Ahmed.
Mayor Atiqul said that the footpaths will have to be freed from illegal structures to ensure safe and smoother movement of pedestrians.
Atiqul said the footpaths of the area have been widened taking into account of huge flow of people as there are many hospitals and educational institutions in the area.
The mayor said the city corporation is keen to give land to police department to set up police boxes if needed.
As part of drive, the DNCC on Friday demolished some 33 shops built illegally at Banani Kachabazar.    -UNB


