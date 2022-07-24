No reflection of govt prices in kitchen market

In two months time, the price of soybean dropped by 32 per cent and palm oil by 48 per cent in the international market. In view of this, the government has reduced the price of edible oil in the country. But, it hasn't yet impacted the market. Edible oil is still being sold at the same price at the retail end.

On July 17, the government reduced price of edible oil Tk 14 to Tk 185 per litre following the falling trend in the international market.

This price was supposed to be effective from July 18. But after visiting some markets in the capital on Saturday, it was seen that the edible oil was not sold at the new price. Not only that, sellers were seen arguing with buyers who wanted to purchase oil at the price set by the government.

The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banaspati Manufacturers Association has announced to reduce the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk 14 to Tk 185 per litre from last Thursday. On Wednesday, a letter sent to the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce informed about the effectiveness of the new price. But that decision has not yet been implemented in the kitchen market.

Traders say that soybean oil currently in warehouses or retail stores have been bought at the previous prices. So it is not possible to sell oil at the price set by the government until the old stock is exhausted. No one will trade at a loss.

Bottled soybean oil was seen selling at Tk 198 per litre in some markets including Karwan Bazar, Segun Bagicha, Malibagh and Shantinagar in the capital on Saturday and in the grocery stores, it is being sold at Tk 200 per litre. That is, traders are selling oil at an increased price. Other brands of oil including Rupchanda, Teer, Bashundhara in five litre bottles are being sold at higher prices than before. These are being sold at Tk 970 to Tk 990. And palm oil is being sold at Tk 155 to Tk 158 per litre.

Retail seller Shahidul told the Daily Observer, "The government has reduced the price of oil, it's okay. But we still haven't received the low price goods. We are still selling the oil we bought at a higher price. I can't sell these goods at a low price."

Imtiaz Uddin Molla, a buyer who came to Karwan Bazar from Moghbazar, told this correspondent, "I heard that the price of oil in Khatunganj of Chottagram has decreased by more than Tk 40 per litre (wholesale). But the government reduced only Tk 14. Again the traders do not agree, they are selling at the previous price."

Saddam, a trader at a Segun Bagicha kitchen market in the capital, said, "According to the government decision, the price of one litre bottle of soybean oil should be Tk 185 and the price of five litre should be Tk 910. However, we have not yet received oil at this price. Still we are selling at lower prices than before. I am selling a litre bottle of Soybean oil for Tk 195 and a five litre bottle of Tk 950. The price we are selling is lower than the government fixed price."

When asked why the government is not selling at the fixed price, he said, "If the company does not give oil at a low price, how can we sell it at a lower price?" If I get oil in the new price, I will definitely sell it at the fixed price."

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, said that the price of edible oil in the country's market will decrease further within the next two months.

He also said, "The price of oil has decreased in the international market. But due to our agreement with some countries at that price, it will take two months for the lower price to be effective. However, prices of other import-dependent products may rise further. In that case, he advised common people to reduce the use of import-dependent products."

Meanwhile, according to the price set by the government, one litre of loose soybean oil will be sold at Tk 166 and one litre of unpacked palm oil will be sold at Tk 152.

On the weekend, the prices of green chilli increased again in the markets of the capital. The price of green chillies which was sold at Tk 160 to Tk 180 per kg last week has increased to Tk 200 per kg.

The green chilli seller Mahbub Rahman said about the reason for the increase in the price of green chillies, "Due to the rains all over the country, there has been some damage to the green chilli fields of the farmers. Many trees have died. Chilli cannot be picked from the field during rains. If plucked, the roots of the plant become loose and the plant dies. Because of this there is less chilli in the market. As a result of this crisis, prices have also increased."

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that the prices of fish have increased several times in the markets of the capital. Wholesalers say the price of fish has gone up due to low supply of fish. On the other hand, the meat sellers are blaming the market syndicate. The sweet water and saline water coral fish are being sold at the rate of Tk 600 to Tk 700 per kg. Rupchanda between Tk 750 and Tk 1,200 per kg, medium size Hilsa between Tk 800 and Tk 900, small Tengra and Mala fish at Tk 600 per kg, depending on the size of the fish at Tk 200 to Tk 300 and Bagda shrimp at Tk 800, Pabda Tk 600 per kg. Large Katla are selling at Tk 700 to Tk 800 per kg, Shol at Tk 650 per kg.

Tilapia is Tk 140 to Tk 180 per kg. Medium size Mrigel is being sold at Tk 500 per kg, Rui between Tk 350 and Tk 500 per kg, Boal at Tk 500 per kg, Pangash at Tk 150 to Tk 200 per kg.











