Come lay siege to PMO, I'll serve tea, PM tells BNP

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said there will be no obstacle if BNP comes to lay siege to the Prime Minister's Office, rather they will be served tea.

She said these at a joint meeting of the party secretariat body along with presidents and secretaries of Dhaka North and South city AL and all associate bodies at the AL central office on Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday. The Prime Minister joined virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said, "I have said if they come to surround the Prime Minister's Office, the police will not stop them. I have completely stopped the ban on Bangla Motor in particular. Come and walk as far as they can. There will be no objection. I will sit in my office and offer them to have tea. I will listen if they want to talk.

Because, I believe in democracy."

"But if they want bombing and vandalism, they will get a suitable response. But, there will be no hindrance in the democratic movement," she added.

The AL President claimed that Awami League has brought order in the election system of the country by taking various measures including voter list with pictures and transparent ballot boxes.

Sheikh Hasina said, "If any order has come in the field of elections in Bangladesh, it has come at the hands of Awami League. We made a Grand Alliance. We proposed reforms on behalf of the party, on behalf of the Grand Alliance. Not only that we demanded voter list with pictures and transparent ballot boxes."

"During BNP's tenure, 1 crore 23 lakh fake voters were created. Awami League has always believed in the voting rights of people in the country. That's what we believe. As much as there has been improvement in the field of elections, it has happened during the Awami League period," she said.

The Prime Minister said, "Those who illegally grab power, violate the constitution and take the initiative to amend the constitution to legitimize their illegal power, those with such mentality are the ones who steal the votes. Ziaur Rahman and Ershad did that. And Khaleda Zia came to power with the guarantee of selling gas. Second time she came power holding hands of Jamaat." Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said about the BNP's nomination trade in the 11th National Elections, "How can they win if 750 people are nominated in 300 seats?"









