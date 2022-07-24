

Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah passes away

undergoing treatment there. He was 76.

He breathed his last at 3:55pm (NY Time) at Mt Sinai Hospital, New York, said his daughter Fahima Rabbi Rita.

Member of Parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah was admitted to Mount Sinai hospital in New York nine months ago for cancer treatment.

President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury expressed their deep shock and sorrow at the demise of Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah.

They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

In his condolence message, President said the nation will remember the late Fazle Rabbi's skills and experience in running Parliament and his contribution to the practice and development of parliamentary democracy with respect.

In another message of condolence, the PM said, "Fazle Rabbi Miah was involved in the movements against Ayub Khan and 1962's education commission and he fought in sector no-11 during the Liberation War."

"He will be remembered forever due to his contribution to the parliamentary democracy," she added.

Besides, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, AL Organising Secretary and Whip of Jatiya Sangsad Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon also expressed their deep shock and sorrow at the death of Fazle Rabbi Miah.

Nazmul Hasan, acting Consul General at Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York quoting Deputy Speaker's APS said that they are expecting all documents to be ready by noon Saturday and to get a flight in the evening.

A lawmaker from Gaibandha-5, Adv Fazle Rabbi was survived by three daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. His wife Anwara Rabbi passed away in May 2020.

He was born on April 16, 1946, and was the founding secretary of Gaibandha Law College from 1979-86.

He was elected to parliament as an AL candidate for the seventh time from the Gaibandha-5 seat (Phulchhari-Saghata) in the 2018 national polls.

The valiant freedom fighter fought against the Pakistan Army in Sector 11 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

The body of Deputy Speaker Adv Md Fazle Rabbi Miah will arrive in Dhaka on Monday (July 25) said Fazle Rabbi's youngest brother Farhad Rabbi Miah and added, "A flight carrying the body will leave the United States at 11:00pm on Sunday and expected to arrive Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 8:45am on Monday."

Later, a Namaj-e-Janaza will be held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

He was survived by three daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. His wife Anwara Rabbi passed away in May 2020.

After his another Namaj-e-Janaza at Jatiya Eid Gah he will be taken to his election constituency in Gaibandha by helicopter and another Janaza will be held there. The Deputy Speaker will be buried at his village Gatia of Saghata upazila in Gaibandha district.











Deputy Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Adv Md Fazle Rabbi Miah passed away on Saturday at a hospital in the United States whileundergoing treatment there. He was 76.He breathed his last at 3:55pm (NY Time) at Mt Sinai Hospital, New York, said his daughter Fahima Rabbi Rita.Member of Parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah was admitted to Mount Sinai hospital in New York nine months ago for cancer treatment.President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury expressed their deep shock and sorrow at the demise of Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah.They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.In his condolence message, President said the nation will remember the late Fazle Rabbi's skills and experience in running Parliament and his contribution to the practice and development of parliamentary democracy with respect.In another message of condolence, the PM said, "Fazle Rabbi Miah was involved in the movements against Ayub Khan and 1962's education commission and he fought in sector no-11 during the Liberation War.""He will be remembered forever due to his contribution to the parliamentary democracy," she added.Besides, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, AL Organising Secretary and Whip of Jatiya Sangsad Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon also expressed their deep shock and sorrow at the death of Fazle Rabbi Miah.Nazmul Hasan, acting Consul General at Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York quoting Deputy Speaker's APS said that they are expecting all documents to be ready by noon Saturday and to get a flight in the evening.A lawmaker from Gaibandha-5, Adv Fazle Rabbi was survived by three daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. His wife Anwara Rabbi passed away in May 2020.He was born on April 16, 1946, and was the founding secretary of Gaibandha Law College from 1979-86.He was elected to parliament as an AL candidate for the seventh time from the Gaibandha-5 seat (Phulchhari-Saghata) in the 2018 national polls.The valiant freedom fighter fought against the Pakistan Army in Sector 11 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.The body of Deputy Speaker Adv Md Fazle Rabbi Miah will arrive in Dhaka on Monday (July 25) said Fazle Rabbi's youngest brother Farhad Rabbi Miah and added, "A flight carrying the body will leave the United States at 11:00pm on Sunday and expected to arrive Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 8:45am on Monday."Later, a Namaj-e-Janaza will be held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.He was survived by three daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. His wife Anwara Rabbi passed away in May 2020.After his another Namaj-e-Janaza at Jatiya Eid Gah he will be taken to his election constituency in Gaibandha by helicopter and another Janaza will be held there. The Deputy Speaker will be buried at his village Gatia of Saghata upazila in Gaibandha district.