

Work for people who pay for your salaries, PM tells public servants

"All of you are getting salaries and perks from the money paid by the mass people as taxes. All including your comfort and luxury are coming from the money of the people. So you have to work for them, for their interest and welfare," she said.

Hasina was speaking at a programme marking the National Public Services Day and distribution of Bangabandhu Public Administration Award 2022 held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium. She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said that socio-economic development of the grassroots people is the main target of the government.

"And our government works keeping that aim in its mind," said the premier.

She said that the government wants to take the administrative system to the doorsteps of the mass people so that every employee of the republic could perform their responsibilities that have been specified in the Constitution of the country.

The PM said that to develop a country there should be a specific goal, a specific direction and philosophy.

And for that there should be a formulation of a work-plan and its proper implementation. That means the duties towards the people is the main task for all," she said.

She mentioned that the government is creating a congenial atmosphere in the work place so that the public servants can perform their duties fearlessly and smoothly.

"For that the government has taken a number of steps. Our target is to make the administrative structure time befitting," she said.

The prime minister said that the government has taken a special initiative to let the public servants purchase their vehicles and flats borrowing money from the government.

"We have taken steps to lessen your tension for your families so that you could think about the people," she said.

She asked the civil servants to perform their duties towards the people with utmost devotion.

Talking about the Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions on Russia by the US, Hasina said it was thought that a lesson will be taught to one country by imposing sanctions.

"But all are suffering from that lesson now. All are getting affected by that," she said.

She said that inflation has increased worldwide. The developed countries like Britain and America have started maintaining austerity in the use of power and energy.

"Their condition is very deplorable," she observed.

Regarding Bangladesh, the PM said, "As we have performed our duties with sincerity and skilfully so far, we are advancing properly in comparison to many countries across the globe."

"But considering the future we have to maintain austerity and avoid wastage. We have to give special attention to this," she reiterated.

Reffering to criticism from opposition parties and media reports she urged the officials to check if there has been any lapses or not.

Thats all, but don't get confused and depressed, she told the bureaucrats adding, "You have to be confident that what you are doing is for the welfare of the people." State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Administration Ministry HN Ashiqur Rahman, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam and Public Administration Secretary K M Ali Azam also spoke.

Earlier, on behalf of the prime minister, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque distributed the awards among the recipients. A documentary was also screened at the programme. -UNB











