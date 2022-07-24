27 govt officers,4 organizations get Bangabandhu Public Admin Award

A total of 27 government officials and four organizations have been given the 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Award-2022' at an award giving ceremony held on Sunday at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually attended the programme from her official residence Ganabhaban as the chief guest while Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque handed over the awards to the recipients - 27 individuals, three ministries and one unit - on behalf of the Prime Minister.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain presided over the function.

According to Public Administration Ministry, former Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chapainawabganj (currently DC of Narayanganj) Manjurul Hafiz has got the award in the category of Dealing with Disasters and Social Crisis. Three other officials including Chapainawabganj District Superintendent of Police (SP) AHM Abdur Rakib, Civil Surgeon Dr. Zahid Nazrul Chowdhury and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zakiul Islam - received medals in the same category.

Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman received a team medal in the Research Category. Mymensingh's ADC Parvezur Rahman was also awarded in the same category.

The Land Ministry received the award in recognition of the establishment of 'Land Information Bank' at the 'Institution' level in the Reform Category. The Foreign Ministry received the award in general administration and management category while the Water Resources Ministry got it in administration development category.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Information and Communication Technology Division Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam, Dhaka DC Shahidul Islam and Surokkha (Protection) Unit of the Department of Information and Communication Technology received team medal in Public Service Innovation Category.

Bagerhat DC Mohammad Azizur Rahman, Mollahat UNO Wahid Hossain, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Anindya Mondal and Upazila Education Officer Kamal Hossain received medals in the Human Development Category.

Netrakona ex-DC and now deputy secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Kazi Md. Abdur Rahman, former deputy director of Department of Agricultural Extension Habibur Rahman, Khaliajuri UNO AHM Ariful Islam, Khaliajuri former assistant commissioner (Land) Nahid Hasan Khan and Netrokona Madan Upazila Agriculture Officer Habibur Rahman received medals in the Economic Development Category. Madaripur DC Dr. Rahima Khatun, former DDLG of Madaripur (now Gopalganj DDLG) Azharul Islam, Madaripur ADC (Revenue) Jhotan Chand and DC office assistant commissioner Abdullah Abu Zaher - received team recognition for Crime Prevention.

Cumilla DC Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, ADC (General) Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, ADC (Education and ICT) Nazma Ashrafi, DC office assistant commissioner Fahima Binte Akhtar and Nasrin Sultana Nipa received medals in Science and Technology Category.