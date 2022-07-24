1, 78,268 students to appear at RU admission test

RAJSHAHI, July 23: A total of 1,78,268 students are going to appear in the three-day admission test for first-year honours classes in the 2021-2022 academic session of Rajshahi University (RU).

They will fight for 4,641 seats in 59 departments under 10 faculties and two institutes this year and the entry tests will be held in A, B and C units scheduled to be held from July 25 to 27.

A total of 67,237 students will appear in the test under 'A' unit consisting of 27 departments belongs to Arts, Law, Social Science and Fine Art faculties and the Institute of Education and Research, followed by 38,621 students in 'B' unit consisting with six departments belongs to Business Studies Faculty and the Institute of Business Administration.

Besides, 72,410 students will appear in the 'C' unit test with 26 departments belonging to the faculties of Science, Agriculture, Engineering and Life and Earth Science.

Vice-chancellor (VC) of the university Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar Tapu revealed this while addressing a press conference related to the admission test held at its Senate Building on Saturday. Giving an overview about preparations, he said they will take the tests in MCQ method and none will be allowed to go outside of examination halls during the 60-minute examination.

None of the admission-seekers will be allowed to keep mobile phones, calculators and other electronic devices with memory cards.

Prof Golam Sabbir categorically said they are very much sincere and positive about holding the tests properly and successfully as they have close coordination with local civil and police administration. -BSS