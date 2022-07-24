Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 11:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 431

The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain

The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain

The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Saturday protesting against the killing, torture and harassment of teachers.     photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka’s air quality now ‘moderate’
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
RU three-day entry test begins
WorldFish celebrates Nat’l Fisheries Week
Fishermen return to sea after 65-day ban on fishing
1, 78,268 students to appear at RU admission test
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
1.35 kg heroin seized in C’nawabganj


Latest News
US Yosemite Wildfire: California governor declares emergency over wildfire
Govt constructing modern warehouse to store wheat in Chattogram
BNP, JSD agree to wage anti-govt movement
Bangladeshi filmmakers receive grant from British Council for portraying climate change stories
PM for judging faith in Liberation War spirit to promote military officers
Housewife commits suicide in Chattogram
Former Sonali Bank MD, 7 others jailed for 17 years for embezzling Tk 1.25cr
Both Bangladesh and Japan want dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
Flood death count rises to 129
2 killed in Gazipur road accident
Most Read News
UN chief condemns attack on Ukraine port
West Bengal industry minister arrested in teacher recruitment scam
Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from 'holy river'
Global Covid cases surpass 573 million
Sri Lankan president urged not to use force on protesters
Two Americans killed in Ukraine's Donbas region
Sri Lanka troops demolish main protest camp
Ukraine war must end to prevent nuclear 'abyss': Lukashenko
$270 mn more US military aid announced for Ukraine
West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested in school recruitment scam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft