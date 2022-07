CHAPAINAWABGANJ, July 23: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized 1.35 kg of heroin from Shibganj upazila frontier area of the district on Saturday.

On a tip-off, a patrol team of BGB from Sonamasjid Border outpost conducted a raid in Naldubi frontier area about 100 yards inside of Bangladesh territory and chased two smugglers, prompting them to flee away abandoning a bag, BGB sources said. -BSS