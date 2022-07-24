Video
CU senate approves Tk 382.4cr budget for 2022-23 fiscal

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 405

CHATTOGRAM, July 23: The Senate of Chattogram University (CU) has approved proposed budget of Taka 382.41 crore for 2022-23 fiscal.
The budget was approved at 34th CU Senate meeting held at its conference room of AR Mollic Bhaban on Saturday.
Acting registrar of CU Prof SM Monirul Islam placed the budget before the senate.
CU Vice-Chancellor Prof Shirin Akhtar presided over the function while Wasika Ayesha Khan, MP, and Nazrul Islam Chowdhury MP, Senate members, Syndicate members, Deans of various faculties, Proctors of the University and invited guests, among others, addressed the function as guests.
A total of Taka 378.48 was received by the university. Deficit budget is Tk 3.93 crore, which is 80.39 percent of the total budget allocated for the salary and pension of teachers, officials and employees.
A total of TK 6.55 crore has been allocated for research in the budget, which is 1.71 percent of the total budget.
Professor Shirin Akhtar said that education and research should be given utmost importance in order to take the university forward.
"With this goal in mind, the present administration is working relentlessly to implement it by formulating a specific action plan," she said.
The CU Vice-Chancellor said that the budget has reflected various aspects in the development of academic, administrative and physical infrastructure by ensuring honesty, transparency and accountability to take the university forward.     -BSS


