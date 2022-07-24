

No alternative to fast repatriation of Rohingyas



We believe the proactive support our Foreign Minister sought from Indonesia and ASEAN in this regard reflects Bangladesh government's clear stance on Rohingya issue.



However, the Rohingya issue again came to the table as a part of reviewing the whole gamut of bilateral ties, existing between Bangladesh and Indonesia.



Reportedly, the two countries agreed to bolster cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, agriculture, food, energy, health and pharmaceuticals, connectivity, ICT, tourism, halal trade, human resources development, defence, youth and cultural exchanges.



We are optimistic in the light of renewal of commitment to scaling up this bilateral ties further that the Rohingya issue will regain a global momentum.



Although, it is nearly five years since more than a million Rohingyas fled home in one of the largest manmade humanitarian disasters in 2017, the promise of their safe return still remains elusive.



After elapse of five years, question rightly appears how long will Bangladesh fall victim of sinister ethnic cleansing operations of another country? It is simply counting toll of Myanmar Army's crime against humanity that turned its own citizens into refugees.



Bangladesh gave shelter to such a huge number of Rohingyas, purely on humanitarian ground that also moved our Prime Minister's heart out.



For a sharp reminder, Bangladesh is not under any obligation to host refugees as it is not a signatory to the UN Convention on Refugees.



Moreover, already burdened with a huge population of over 17crore, Bangladesh is busting at the seams. Negative socio-economic-environmental impacts of sheltering a million of ousted refugees have rightly put Bangladesh into a litmus test, especially in the context of various global crises erupted from recent Russia- Ukraine crisis.



Furthermore, it seems that with Russia's operations of Ukraine, the global attention has diverted from the Rohingya issue allowing Myanmar steal a geopolitical march on us.



We, reiterating our solidarity with innocent Ukrainians, urge the global leadership not to turn oblivious of the Rohingya issue.



As Rohingya crisis is a global issue, the international community has no moral ground to wash their hands of the matter, burdening Bangladesh alone with it.



We believe, the existing bilateral ties between Indonesia and Bangladesh can put a positive impact on resolving the Rohingya crisis through display of political goodwill, sincerity and universal respect to humanity.



Finally, we urge global leadership and the UN to ensure a fast repatriation of the Rohingyas to their land of origin playing a neutral role. We believe, our foreign minister's call in this regard in the Jakarta meet rightly reiterates government's voice for the sake of greater national interest.



