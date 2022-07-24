Dandy addiction of street children turns alarming

Dear Sir

The spread of drugs is increasing day by day. Even street children have been associated with it. To forget the frustrating life of hunger and neglect, they not only take drugs, but also get involved in carrying drugs. In big cities including the capital, the scene of street children consuming drugs with polythene and sleeping on road dividers or pavements has become common. That is dandy; this drug is readily available and cheap.



Street children are addicted to Dandy. Consuming Dandy causes loss of appetite, forgets social reality, falls asleep everywhere. But the most addictive is cannabis. They collect drugs directly from drug dealers. Many street children are taking drugs before the age of 10 years. We are used to seeing street children taking drugs. As a result, they are now involved in drug trafficking.



Through this, there is a big risk of street children getting involved in crime at this age or when they grow up. However, we cannot be satisfied with the government's action to control drugs. But bringing street children back to the main stream of society will be the main solution.

Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)