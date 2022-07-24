

Seeking relief through killing self



What will be the end of your regrets? Say, Hey, the happy girl, writes a status like "Life is beautiful", speaks so well, smiles all the time, how could be cruel to her life?



Everything has an end. The beautiful road also ends somewhere. Nothing is static. Any relationship, any beautiful day, any beautiful moment is just beautiful for a while!



Someday! Yes! Think about it. Do you have hands in death? Is there a chance to laugh on it or blow away in madness? Can't the most confident chap become the most suicidal?



Let's imagine that there are two kinds of people on the night ship. A group of passengers are fascinated by the vastness of the ocean. And the other is the crew of the same ship. The lately said group may feel lonely in the vastness of the sea one day and may lose their ability to be fascinated by being in the blue sea day after day.



Emotional disturbances might be a reason. As much as people yearn for the beginning of a relationship, they yearn for a first glance. The deeper the relationship, the more indifferent people become as the fear of losing grasps then.



Getting no importance from one end may lead to depression to the other end, and the ignorer may remain unknown about it.



Human love, grief, sorrow - all feelings change with the time.



Most tragic thing is, after death, a person no more remains person rather his name becomes a body! Months later the body becomes the 'nobody'. All blends into the ground. So change is inevitable.



Does the colour change only chameleon? Never. Everyone in the world changes colour. Even if we talk to two people on same topic separately, we talk it in two different ways. Our brain prepares a different treatment for each person and changes the treatment according to the condition.



If today's nobody becomes something big tomorrow, the attitude towards him or her also changes. When unemployed son in the family gets a job, family's approach to him changes.



Everything beautiful in the world is a form of change. A hard-earned success is not a lifelong success. Sadness can't be sustained for long, so doesn't happiness. Because, whenever it seems that something good is going to happen in life, new problems will arise from there.



During student life many think that life will be changed a lot after getting a chance at a good university or in jobless day it may be thought that the life will be fine after getting a job. But they actually don't know that the life's complexities start from those adorable moments! That's how life works. You always have to sacrifice something. When you give your family top priority, you have to give up a lot just for that.



Those who know many things from childhood; learn programming, spend most of the time on reading table, may one day get big rewards; but will be deprived of the joy of the beauty of childhood.



There is a strange emptiness around life. There is an ambiguity.



Lately suicide has increased. Several suicidal cases among university students claim headlines every now and then. Many people say why did he commit suicide even after studying at the Dhaka University or in a medical school?



People have some dreams and imaginary pictures drawn in their mind. But the difference between fantasy and reality is sky deep, as always. When we mentally imagine someone talking about being upset, just hearing that upset would make us feel upset!



No one is alone. To say alone he goes back to his imagination, where he has drawn someone without whom he is alone!



"I don't feel good", after hearing this, a hundred people come and sympathize, but we don't feel good again. We want to hear from some specific people, everything will be fine!



So when we give advice to someone who is depressed, don't get upset, it doesn't work in most cases. We cannot fully understand anyone's problem.



Everything seems easy from a distance, but nothing is so easy! If it were easy, "Chester Bennington" would not have committed suicide, "Robin Williams" who listened to inspirational words in the movie, would not have committed suicide in reality.



A popular quote is, "Hope is a good thing, may be the best..."



The writer doesn't like the quote at all.



If we go to the root of all human problems, it can be seen that the excessive expectation does not allow him to get out of the problem. It is better to keep expectations low.



Besides, with all beauty there is always a little cruelty hidden, which cannot be traced normally.



Beautiful means terrible, whatever that is. Little by little everything, will backfire little by little, no one can do anything. We can't leave anything, that's normal.



Nothing's appeal is ever remain the same. A wonderful song that we listen over and over again becomes stale someday! And people and what not?



Sarah Tisdale committed suicide in 1933 at the age of 49. I committed suicide by writing a poem called Shall Not Care... written at the end



When rain bends down the bough,



And I shall be more silent and cold-hearted



Then you are now.



However, love doesn't only mean to give importance to your family and friend. Try to understand what is going on in his mind? Why is it going on?

The writer is sub-editor,

the Daily Observer













Is suicide only a way of escape? The writer doesn't understand Sylvia Plath nor agree with Frida, but why did Hemingway do it? When the bravest and ever-smiling man has done it or is about to do it, he sometimes lets you know that the one who makes everyone's face smile may not like this life anymore.What will be the end of your regrets? Say, Hey, the happy girl, writes a status like "Life is beautiful", speaks so well, smiles all the time, how could be cruel to her life?Everything has an end. The beautiful road also ends somewhere. Nothing is static. Any relationship, any beautiful day, any beautiful moment is just beautiful for a while!Someday! Yes! Think about it. Do you have hands in death? Is there a chance to laugh on it or blow away in madness? Can't the most confident chap become the most suicidal?Let's imagine that there are two kinds of people on the night ship. A group of passengers are fascinated by the vastness of the ocean. And the other is the crew of the same ship. The lately said group may feel lonely in the vastness of the sea one day and may lose their ability to be fascinated by being in the blue sea day after day.Emotional disturbances might be a reason. As much as people yearn for the beginning of a relationship, they yearn for a first glance. The deeper the relationship, the more indifferent people become as the fear of losing grasps then.Getting no importance from one end may lead to depression to the other end, and the ignorer may remain unknown about it.Human love, grief, sorrow - all feelings change with the time.Most tragic thing is, after death, a person no more remains person rather his name becomes a body! Months later the body becomes the 'nobody'. All blends into the ground. So change is inevitable.Does the colour change only chameleon? Never. Everyone in the world changes colour. Even if we talk to two people on same topic separately, we talk it in two different ways. Our brain prepares a different treatment for each person and changes the treatment according to the condition.If today's nobody becomes something big tomorrow, the attitude towards him or her also changes. When unemployed son in the family gets a job, family's approach to him changes.Everything beautiful in the world is a form of change. A hard-earned success is not a lifelong success. Sadness can't be sustained for long, so doesn't happiness. Because, whenever it seems that something good is going to happen in life, new problems will arise from there.During student life many think that life will be changed a lot after getting a chance at a good university or in jobless day it may be thought that the life will be fine after getting a job. But they actually don't know that the life's complexities start from those adorable moments! That's how life works. You always have to sacrifice something. When you give your family top priority, you have to give up a lot just for that.Those who know many things from childhood; learn programming, spend most of the time on reading table, may one day get big rewards; but will be deprived of the joy of the beauty of childhood.There is a strange emptiness around life. There is an ambiguity.Lately suicide has increased. Several suicidal cases among university students claim headlines every now and then. Many people say why did he commit suicide even after studying at the Dhaka University or in a medical school?People have some dreams and imaginary pictures drawn in their mind. But the difference between fantasy and reality is sky deep, as always. When we mentally imagine someone talking about being upset, just hearing that upset would make us feel upset!No one is alone. To say alone he goes back to his imagination, where he has drawn someone without whom he is alone!"I don't feel good", after hearing this, a hundred people come and sympathize, but we don't feel good again. We want to hear from some specific people, everything will be fine!So when we give advice to someone who is depressed, don't get upset, it doesn't work in most cases. We cannot fully understand anyone's problem.Everything seems easy from a distance, but nothing is so easy! If it were easy, "Chester Bennington" would not have committed suicide, "Robin Williams" who listened to inspirational words in the movie, would not have committed suicide in reality.A popular quote is, "Hope is a good thing, may be the best..."The writer doesn't like the quote at all.If we go to the root of all human problems, it can be seen that the excessive expectation does not allow him to get out of the problem. It is better to keep expectations low.Besides, with all beauty there is always a little cruelty hidden, which cannot be traced normally.Beautiful means terrible, whatever that is. Little by little everything, will backfire little by little, no one can do anything. We can't leave anything, that's normal.Nothing's appeal is ever remain the same. A wonderful song that we listen over and over again becomes stale someday! And people and what not?Sarah Tisdale committed suicide in 1933 at the age of 49. I committed suicide by writing a poem called Shall Not Care... written at the endWhen rain bends down the bough,And I shall be more silent and cold-heartedThen you are now.However, love doesn't only mean to give importance to your family and friend. Try to understand what is going on in his mind? Why is it going on?The writer is sub-editor,the Daily Observer