

Save the youths from vaping



Mainly, vapes produce an aerosol by heating a liquid. The liquid of the vapes comprises nicotine, propylene glycol, glycerin, flavorings, and other chemicals.



Vapes may be in various shapes and looks. They may be like a cigarette, a cigar, a pipe, a pen or a USB drive. On top of that, there are some vapes in such a shape and design which are hardly identified as inhaling tobacco devices. Many may easily conceal these devices from their family members and others for their positive shapes and looks.



In recent years we see that the global market is being flooded with e-cigarettes of different looks and shapes. The sale of vapes has increased significantly across the world. Sources say that in 2018 the worth of the global market for e-cigarettes was 15.7 billion dollar which is projected to be more than double by 2023.



A popular advertisement regarding e-cigarette has spread globally that it helps the smokers to quit smoking. Apart from this, experts opine that most of the youths are being attracted to using e-cigarettes as they think that these vapes are prioritizing fashion for them. Again, we see, advertising campaigns in many countries are ongoing in favour of using e-cigarette as the best replacement to smoking.



Evidences show that in every country the tobacco companies are mainly targeting the youths and teens and many things are being done to attract the youths to smoking. Many youths consider vaping as the so called smart approach.



However, we see debates all around whether vaping helps people to quit smoking or plunge in further smoking. The report says that in 2020 around 68 people died and some hundred faced severe illness due to taking e-cigarette in different states of the USA.



Due to the fatalities exposed by e-cigarettes the public health of the United States banned using e-cigarettes. Vaping has not only been banned in the United States but also in many countries. The neighbouring country India who has the second largest population of adult smokers, has also banned selling and using e-cigarettes due to the emergence of vaping as an epidemic form.



Like many other countries Bangladesh has been a fertile ground in selling and taking e-cigarettes. The youths and teens are the majority users of vapes. Though the culture of using e-cigarettes in our country is relatively new than many countries, it has already trapped a huge number of youths and teens alarmingly posing a serious threat for public health.



Tobacco companies are advancing with a tactical propaganda that there is no harms in taking e-cigarettes, which has helped the spread of e-cigarettes at an alarming level. From cities to remote areas of the country the users of vapes are increasing drastically. Again, we see that the price of e-cigarettes has decreased to attract more users.



It is evident that there is no exact data of how many people have already been addicted to e-smoking. Yet, much studies have not been accomplished to reveal the actual data of users and harms caused by taking vapes. But it is reported that the students of secondary schools, colleges and universities are more prone to using e-cigarettes.



Although in our law all types of advertisements about smoking is prohibited, tobacco companies and their agencies are found to use online platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Email and other social media to attract the people of all ages. Getting influenced by western culture more and more people are trapped and addicted to the use of vapes.



Experts warn that taking vapes is as harmful as of smoking and in many cases e-cigarettes may be more harmful than conventional smoking. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), e-cigarettes or vapes are the harmful toxic products. They have called for tight regulation to stop young people in particular from using vapes.



Studies reveal that using e-cigarettes is likely to cause lung injury and severe lung diseases. Again they claim that vaping could increase the risk of heart disease and may be more addictive than taking conventional cigarettes. On top of that, experts opine that possibly vapes increase the tendency of people to conventional addiction.



However, as vaping poses a great threat to the youths in the country, we find no alternatives to banning the sale and use of vapes without any delay. The recent initiatives of the health ministry to ban e-cigarettes is worth noticing. They have prepared a draft recommending the ban of e-cigarettes. It includes not only the ban but also the use of e-cigarettes. Anyone violating this provision has to face imprisonment or fine or both and the punishment will be double for each repeat of the offence.



It is obvious that the existing law for smoking needs an immediate amendment as nothing has been mentioned about e-cigarette in this law, which gives the privileges of the tobacco companies and the users to sell and use heated smoking products in their own way.



Making tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040 would be challenging unless immediate actions are taken to ban vapes in the country. It needs more studies to reach a conclusion that how much e-cigarettes benefit the smokers but it is undeniable that the life of thousands of youths is at stake because of their addiction to vapes.

The writer teaches at Prime University and also a research scholar at the IBS















