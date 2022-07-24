

Upholding social values must to combat moral decay



In fact, one can get educated by studying in an academic institution, if one is talented, one can get a higher degree and cross the borders of the country and make a name abroad, one can get a high salary in the workplace, but if there is no moral values and good education, everything fades away.



What every human need most is moral values and moral values start from the family and moral education is its foundation. Because civility, politeness, morality, sense of gratitude, respect for others, philanthropy, liberal mindedness - these cannot be acquired much from institutional education. These are based on nurturing social values and good education.



Social values and good family education are of immense importance in mental development and moral character formation. Basically the child's education is in the hands of the mother. Children get primary education from the family. As a result, the family is the first education center of the human child. A child's values, character, consciousness and beliefs are born from the family.



As parents nurture ideals, their children also try to capture and nurture them. The family is like a well-tended garden full of love and affection where each member gets ample opportunity to develop his character. Being full of moral qualities, they beautify and charm the surroundings. It is a safe haven that is able to protect the child from all external disturbances and attacks.



The family is the primary educational center for the child's social value education and learning values from the family makes the child progressive, responsible and dutiful in his personal and social life. Values education is of immense importance in social, personal and family life. The values of one's own society have a considerable influence on the behavior and character of the individual.



How a person will fit in different environments, how to behave according to the time and place, whom to love and respect, who to respect, how much devotion or importance he can accept, depends on the ideals and values acquired from his society.



By doing what role the individual will play in his national and international life in adulthood is also determined in many cases by the values acquired from society in childhood and adolescence. In all cases, the acquired and acquired learning of social values refines the behavior of the individual. However, this education is associated with non-formal education.



One of the aims of value education is to make the individual progressive, responsible and dutiful in his personal and social life. The main sources of social values and determinants of education are prevailing social norms, customs, beliefs, ideologies, history, traditions etc.



Social values are universally recognized good, beautiful, excellent, decent, amicable and benevolent things that make a society a welfare golden society, the active consciousness of practicing and preserving them. Social values are basically the ornament and gem of any society.



On the other hand, the word moral decay literally means deterioration of character and it is the non-practice of social values, or the destruction or extinction of social values and at the root of this degradation are other things like lack of mutual respect, intolerance and totalitarian vulgarity.



The youth of today are the future of the nation. The future of the concerned state depends on their upbringing and education. So the present generation has to think about the young generation and its future and ethics. It is not right to think that the young generation will grow up on its own in the current socio-economic context. They have to be developed through proper and well-planned planning. The lack of that care and maintenance over the past few decades has created social decay, with new generations heading for decadence. So if we are not aware now, if we do not take necessary steps, then the destruction of the young generation is inevitable, which will cause a great disaster for the entire nation.



Lack of mutual respect among each other is evident in the current social context. Absolute tolerance and patience is one of the keys to social values and social media is the best example of this. Jealousy and conflict of interest in small families have taken the place of mutual respect between husband and wife, making the family atmosphere toxic.



Children are the most affected in this case. It is natural that children will grow up with abnormal mentality in a sick family environment. Also, social chaos, lack of good governance, political corruption, influence of muscle power, culture of impunity, above all unbridled promiscuity are pushing today's young society towards extreme degradation.



It is necessary to practice utmost tolerance and to awaken the sense of mutual respect. In addition, all kinds of obscenity should not only be avoided, but it should also be prevented in some cases, which should start from your home. The help of the state may be needed to eliminate social problems, but the main responsibility should be taken by the society and the family. Give more time to the child, try to understand their mentality, above all ensure the education of their moral values.

The writer is banker and columnist













