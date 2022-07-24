Making up loss at container depot

In early June 2022, the deadly fire that broke out at a private container depot at Sitakunda of Chattogram destroyed many goods waiting onboard for export. Whether loss assessment is made or not, huge amount of export is involved in dollar terms.



To facilitate international trade, private inland container depots started operations decades back. The depots work as a part of supply chain which is inevitable in international trade. With changing situation, there are different parties involved in international trade transactions.



Exporters and importers are not now-a-days dependent on carrier companies; rather logistic companies are there to support movement of goods from one place to another. Logistic companies are operated to execute transportation but they do not have physical carriers like ships or aircrafts. They are like travel agents making arrangements of different travels.



In the same way, logistic companies work as space agents for shipments of international trade. They can work either for exporters or for importers. In case of export under CFR (cost and freight) or such terms requiring freight charges to be borne by exporters, they work for exporters. For exports under FOB (free on board) or such terms, they work for importers making freight charges at destinations.



It is observed that Bangladesh exports are executed under FOB terms. In this case, importers nominate carrier companies to ship goods. Carrier companies are not comfortable to work directly with exporters and importers. Even they do not like to receive payments on arrival of goods at destinations. They prefer payments while onboarding goods. This is customary in transport trade.



To cope up with the situation of FOB shipments, logistic companies arrange fund available to carriers. Accordingly, carrier companies issue transport documents on CFR terms; logistic companies issue another set of transport documents with FOB terms. Under the arrangements, payments to carriers in Bangladesh by logistic companies are reimbursed from destinations through their counterparts abroad.



Export by logistic companies is commonly made under FCA (free carrier) mode. In this case, exporters hand over shipments to logistic companies which issue forwarders cargo receipts or house bill of lading or house airway bills.



Under FCA term, handing shipments over to nominated persons mean exports at exporters' end on completion of customs formalities. At this point, exporters can submit documents to banks for collection of payments. In case of export under letters of credit, exporters can negotiate export bill with banks under the documents issued by logistic companies.



Export under FOB or FCA is a window under which importers abroad can save transport cost in negotiations with logistic companies. On the other hand, it is observed that Bangladeshi importers avoid making shipping arrangements.



As a result, importers prefer CFR import meaning that foreign suppliers make shipping arrangement and pay freight charges at the origin points. This way of import is not a cost effective method since importers are in dark regarding transport charges built in product price. As such, import under CFR term is a costly way.



In the container depots, most of the shipments are reported to have been on FCA term. As noted earlier, exporters' responsibilities end with the handover of goods to nominated persons along with customs formalities.



In many cases of shipments damaged by fire at private container depot, it is observed that no transport documents have been issued; with bill of export remaining pending. But many foreign importers agree in principle to make payments to exporters against their shipments handed over to logistic companies. Is it a problem to receive payments against exports which have actually not been onboarded to carriers?



Definitely receipts of payments are subject to movement of goods from Bangladesh for being qualified as exports. But exporters have handed over the shipments to logistic companies and on process to observe customs formalities for bill of export. Before ending such formalities, unusual incidents took place leading goods waiting for onboarding destroyed.



Exporters have nothing to do except customs formalities after handing over goods as noted earlier. Bangladesh exports depend on readymade garments which are run by bonded warehouse system.



Exporters need to comply different issues including proof of exports for which input imports have been executed with duty exemption.



Import without duty exemption facilities, exporters may avail cash incentives. In both cases, exporters need to prove export of goods through documentary evidence like declaration in central bank's reporting system on EXP form, transport documents, bill of entry, proceed realization certificate in support of repatriation of payments.



The situation is an exceptional incidence. Under the system of central bank, exporters make online declaration regarding export information on EXP form. Based on the declaration, bill of export is issued by customs authority. The transport documents are issued primarily by logistic companies.



Afterwards, bill of lading is issued by carrier companies. On completion of exports, exporters or their banks give inputs in central bank's reporting system regarding movement of goods. At third stage, unless advance payment is received, information of export proceed is given in the reporting system to match between export declaration on EXP form and payment repatriation thereon. But second stage - shipment information - is missing in the case. As such, system will not accept payments sent by importers. What is the solution in the system is a question.



Exporters of damaged goods may face different problems. Solution is needed in this context. First the payments need to be accommodated for reporting in the system of central bank.



Afterwards, a decision needs to be taken for waiver of different regulatory compliance. Based on the decision, it should be determined to what extent relevant exporters will be facilitated under fiscal framework. Otherwise, exporters whose goods have faced damage will face different bottlenecks to remain on business.

The writer is a contributor











