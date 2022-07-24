22 nabbed with drugs in eight districts

A total of 22 people including five women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in eight districts- Kishoreganj, Brahmanbaria, Munshiganj, Cox's Bazar, Noakhali, Sylhet, Chapainawabganj and Moulvibazar, in recent times.

KISHOREGANJ: Five people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Bhairab and Karimganj upazilas of the district recently.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two persons along with 18kg of hemp from Bhairab Upazila on Friday night.

The arrested are Kamal Mia, 35, son of Abdur Jabbar of Humaypur Village, and Md Iqbal, 43, son of Siddique Mia of Lama Gusaipur Village under Bajitpur Upazila in the district.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2), Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said a team of the elite forces raided Navana CNG Filling Station area under Bhairab Upazila at night, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model Police Station (PS) in this regard, the RAB official added.

Earlier, RAB members arrested two men along with 242 bottles of phensedyl from Bhairab Upazila on Thursday morning.

The arrested persons are; Kazol Chandra Deb, 55, son of late Sudir Chandra Sen of Ishobpur Village under Bishawnath Upazila in Sylhet; and Abdur Rashid, 20, son of Md Munser Ali of Kakraid Village under Madhupur Upazila in Tangail.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC-3) Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Rofiuddin Mohammd Jubair said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Nataler Mor area under Bhairab Upazila in the morning, and arrested the duo along with the phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model PS in this regard, the ASP added.

On the other hand, members of RAB arrested a person along with 8.5kg of hemp and 29 yaba tablets from Karimganj Upazila in the district on July 16.

The arrested man is Md Kamal, 38, son of late Abdul Kadir, a resident of Molamkharchar Village under Karimganj Upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Molamkharchar area in the upazila and arrested him along with the drugs and fake notes of money.

Two cases under the Special Power Act and Narcotics Control Act were filed with Karimganj PS in this connection.

BRAHMANBARIA: Six people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Nabinagar, Sadar and Kosba upazilas of the district in two days.

Police arrested three people including a couple along with 1,200 yaba tablets from Nabinagar Upazila on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Liton Deb, 46, a resident of Madhyapara area under Nabinagar Municipality, his wife Monirani Deb, 40, and Mainul Islam, 30.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Madhyapara area at night and arrested the trio along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nabinagar PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Aminur Rashid confirmed the matter.

Meanwhile, police arrested two people along with 65 bottles of foreign liquor and 900 cans of beer from Kosba Upazila on Thursday night.

The arrested are: Zakir Hossain, 28, and Md Emran Hossain, 20, residents of the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested the duo along with the liquor and beer from Kharpara Chairman Bari area at around 9pm.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kosba PS, the arrested were produced before the court.

Kosba PS OC Md Mahiuddin confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a female drug dealer along with 3,600 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Jharna Khanam, 45, wife of Md Nurul Haque Bhuiyan Prakash Rana, a resident f Ward No. 5 Bishnupur Village in the upazila.

District DNC sources said a team of the law enforcers arrested her along with the yaba tablets from Khatihata Biswa Road area.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Brahmanbaria Sadar Model PS in this connection.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police on Wednesday arrested a man along with drugs from Sreenagar Upazila in the district.

The arrested is Wasim, 40, a resident of Deulbhog Dhaisar area in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Sreenagar PS took position at Seba General Hospital crossing and arrested Wasim at around 5:30 pm when he was crossing the area on a truck, said its Sub-Inspector (SI) Masud.

He claimed that a total of 44 bottles of phensedyl and eight kilograms of hemp were seized from his possession.

During interrogation, Wasim admitted that he collected the drugs from Cumilla District for a man named Dween Islam, a resident of Munshiganj.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, the SI added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of RAB-15 arrested four drug dealers including three women along with 1.40 lakh yaba tablets from Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Parvin Akhter, wife of Nurul Absar of Jumerchhara area, Anwara Akhter, wife of Nazim Ullah of Nalbania area, Khairun Nesa, wife of Syed Akbar of Farirbil area, and Md Bappi, son of Md Hamid Hossain of Auliabad area.

RAB-15 Assistant Director (Law and Media) Md Billal Uddin said the elite force members arrested them along with the yaba tablets from Balukhali Ukhiyar Ghat area in the afternoon.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Ukhiya PS in this regard.

Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 1,025 yaba tablets from Sonaimuri in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested man is Ismail Hossain Tipu, 35, son of Nuruzzaman of Alipur Village under Chowmuhani Municipality in Begumganj Upazila.

Sonaimuri PS OC Harunur Rashid said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Uttar Rasulpur Village under Bojra Union in the upazila and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

SYLHET: Members of RAB-9 arrested three people along with 570 yaba tablets and 10 kilograms of hemp from different areas in Sylhet.

The arrested are: Satyajit Deb, 41, Md Russell Ahmed, 39, and Rahmat Ali, 20, residents of the district.

RAB-9 Assistant Superintend of Police Somen Majumdar confirmed the matter on Monday morning.

He said members of the elite force conducted two separate drives in Sylhet Kotwali PS area and Madhabpur of Habiganj, and arrested them along with the drugs.

After filing of two cases under the Narcotics Control Act with concerned PSs, the arrested were handed over to police.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with 2kg of hemp from Rokonpur border area in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested is Solaiman, 30, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Islampur Village under Radhanagar Union in the upazila.

BGB sources said on information, a team from Rokonpur BOP conducted a drive in the border area in the afternoon and arrested him along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gomastapur PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

Gomastapur PS OC Almas Ali Sarker confirmed the matter.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 30 yaba tablets from Kulaura Upazila in the district on July 16.

The arrested man is Nazrul Islam, 45, son of late Sheikh Ain Uddin, a resident of Prithimpasha Sultanpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers arrested him along with the yaba tablets from Rabir Bazar area at night.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kulaura PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

Kulaura PS OC Abdus Saleq confirmed the matter.