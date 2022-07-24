Banana farming becomes popular in Rajshahi



A banana orchard in Tanore Upazila. photo: observer

Farmers are showing more and more interest in cultivating the cash-crop on fallow land next to their houses and on pond banks. Also many are becoming self-sufficient by farming banana in the upazila.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of banana growers said, through banana farming, one can get more profit than other crops; all kinds of vegetables can be cultivated as co-crops of banana; banana seedlings grow within a few days of plantation and can be harvested quickly.

The banana of the upazila is of good quality. Wholesalers are used to come from different areas of the upazila to purchase banana.

Different varieties of banana including Champa, Mahere Sagar, and Manik have been cultivated on a commercial basis. These varieties of banana trees bear fruit in a few days.

Anwar Hossain, a farmer from Chanduria area in the upazila, said, "I have cultivated banana on one bigha of land this time."

He has cultivated bananas on pond banks at Tk 18,000 to 23,000 per bigha. There is no problem in selling bananas. Wholesalers are coming from different parts of the country to purchase banana.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Saifullah Ahmed said, as it is profitable, the interest of farmers and cultivators towards banana cultivation is increasing. The department is providing various advices to banana farmers aiming at boosting banana farming in the upazila.









