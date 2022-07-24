Video
Sunday, 24 July, 2022
Countryside

Two to die, another gets life term in murder cases

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Thursday sentenced two men to death and another to life-term of imprisonment in two different murder cases in two districts- Rajshahi and Kushtia.
RAJSHAHI: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a youth to death for killing an elderly man in Charghat Upazila in 2020.
Rajshahi Druto Bichar Tribunal Judge Anup Kumar handed down the verdict at noon.
The condemned convict is Roman Hossain Setu, a resident of Charghat Upazila.
The court also acquitted another accused as the allegation brought against him was not proven.
The acquitted person is Imanul Akawad Shawon.
According to the case statement, Roman Hossain Setu slaughtered Mansur Rahman on December 13 in 2020 while he went Mansur's house in Daulatpur Village under Shalua Union in Charghat Upazila for stealing valuables.
The deceased's son lodged a case with Charghat Police Station (PS) the next day.
Following this, police arrested Roman and Imanul, and submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.
After examining the case records and witnesses, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon.
KUSHTIA: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death and another to life-term of imprisonment for killing a trader in Sadar Upazila in 2014.
Kushtia Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Tajul Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.
The condemned convict is Azad Hossain, 52, a resident of Aruapara area, and the lifer is Mintu Hossain, 45, of Housing area in the upazila.
The court also fined them Tk 25,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.
Anup Kumar Nandi, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, fast food shop owner Abul Kashem was stabbed to death by the convicts on August 14 in 2014 when he was returning home from the shop.
Iftekhar Ahmed Nayem, son of the deceased, filed a case with Kushtia Model PS accusing two people in this regard.
After that, Inspector of the PS Ashraful Alam submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on July 7, 2015.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and witnesses.


