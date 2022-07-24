Video
Home Countryside

Two people drown in Kishoreganj, Sunamganj

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 347
Our Correspondents

Two people including a minor child drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Sunamganj, on Friday.
KISHOREGANJ: A young man drowned in a haor in Nikli Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Akash, 23, son of Rezaul Karim, a resident of Dkshin Rajdi Village under Kalkini Upazila of Madaripur District.
It was learnt that Akash went missing in the Nikli Haor in Kursha area while he along with friends was taking bath in it at around 9 am.
Locals rescued him and took to Nikli Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.
JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A 22-month-old minor boy drowned in a pond in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Siam, son of Rubel Mia, a resident of Sadipur Purbapara Village under Kalkalia Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said the child fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while his family members were unaware of it.
Later on, the family members rescued the boy and took to Jagannathpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Jagannathpur Police Station Abdus Sattar confirmed the incident.







