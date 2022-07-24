15,000 char dwellers suffer for bridge at Bagha



The photo shows people riding on a boat to cross the Padma River canal at Khaierhat Halim Master Ghat at Bagha.

If the bridge is raised over the Padma River canal in the upazila, their communication with the Upazila Sadar will be easy. The proposed bridge is their long demand.

Over the Padma River canal, there are six ghats. These are Shimultala Ghat, Chandpur Ghat, Palparaghat, Sorerhatghat, Khaierghat Cluberghat and Khaierhat Halim Master Ghat. The bridge can be raised at any of these ghats.

Chakrajapur Union is located in the middle of the Padma River having eight chars at the union including Chakrajapurchar, Kalidaskhalirchar, Laxminagarchar, Dadpurchar, Udpurchar, Polassey Fatehpurchar, and Fatehpur Polasseychar.

In the rainy season, dwellers of these chars make their communications by boats, and, in the dry season, they use bamboo bridges or walk. Many have died while crossing by boats.

There are nine primary and two secondary schools in the middle of the Padma, but there is no college. That is why after passing the secondary level, most students stop learning education because of communication lacking. Others who continue education have to take trouble for communicating with Sadar Upazila Town.

After meeting local demand, different agri-products are sent to Dhaka and other parts of the country. But due to lack of communication growers have to sell their produce to Fariahs (middle men) at cheaper prices.

Former union member Rejaul Karim of Dadpurchar said, in the absence of a bridge, it cannot be possible to market agri-products properly. If a bridge is constructed, marketing of agri-products of these chars will become easier, he added.

Chakrajapur Union Chairman DM Babul Dewan said, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahrier Alam, MP, has helped in developing infrastructures including power lines, pucca roads and schools. Now an application has been made for a bridge, he added.

"We hope the bridge will be constructed soon," he maintained.

Bagha Upazila Engineer Ratan Kumar Fouzdar said, in cooperation with the local MP and the state minister for foreign affairs, a proposal for 600-metre-long bridge at Khaierhat Halim Master Ghat has been sent to the ministry concerned for approval. We hope it will be approved soon, he added.











