Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 11:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lightning strike kills farmer in Thakurgaon

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 356
Countryside Desk

A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Baliadangi Upazila of Thakurgaon on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Komirul Islam, 35, son of late Dafiz Uddin, a resident of Khalpara Village in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baliadangi Police Station Khairul Anam said Komirul was working in a field Khal Para area in the afternoon. At that time, thunderbolt struck Komirul, leaving him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Jewellers' Association in Bhaluka of Mymensingh
Girl ‘kills self’ in Chandpur
Thrust on developing fishery sector to make BD self-reliant
Five men murdered in five dists
Obituary
‘No alternative to plantation to protect ecology’
Six more people die of corona at RMCH
22 nabbed with drugs in eight districts


Latest News
Govt constructing modern warehouse to store wheat in Chattogram
BNP, JSD agree to wage anti-govt movement
Bangladeshi filmmakers receive grant from British Council for portraying climate change stories
PM for judging faith in Liberation War spirit to promote military officers
Housewife commits suicide in Chattogram
Former Sonali Bank MD, 7 others jailed for 17 years for embezzling Tk 1.25cr
Both Bangladesh and Japan want dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
Flood death count rises to 129
2 killed in Gazipur road accident
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Most Read News
UN chief condemns attack on Ukraine port
West Bengal industry minister arrested in teacher recruitment scam
Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from 'holy river'
Global Covid cases surpass 573 million
Sri Lankan president urged not to use force on protesters
Two Americans killed in Ukraine's Donbas region
Sri Lanka troops demolish main protest camp
$270 mn more US military aid announced for Ukraine
Ukraine war must end to prevent nuclear 'abyss': Lukashenko
West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested in school recruitment scam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft