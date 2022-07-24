Lightning strike kills farmer in Thakurgaon

A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Baliadangi Upazila of Thakurgaon on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Komirul Islam, 35, son of late Dafiz Uddin, a resident of Khalpara Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baliadangi Police Station Khairul Anam said Komirul was working in a field Khal Para area in the afternoon. At that time, thunderbolt struck Komirul, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead, the OC added.











