Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 11:06 PM
Home Countryside

Bamboo loft last resort for storing onions in Pabna

Published : Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 354
Naresh Madhu

Onions stored in bamboo lofts in Sujanagar Upazila. photo: observer

Onions stored in bamboo lofts in Sujanagar Upazila. photo: observer

PABNA, July 23: Onions are being stored in bamboo lofts in Sujanagar Upazila of the district in the absence of any modern storing system.
To save from rotting, the farmers are preserving their produce in the ancient method of bamboo lofts in the upazila. The lofts are raised in tin houses or semi-pucca houses.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, onion growers said due to lack of properly storing facilities, they have been incurring lakhs of Taka losses every year because of perishing.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension-Sujanagar, onions were planted in about 18,000 hectares (ha) of land in 10 unions of the Upazila this year. The production of onions has been 2,21,000 metric tons (MT) due to favourable weather.
Most growers are quite happy with good yield of onions. But they cannot sell onions at their desired price. So they are keeping their onions in bamboo-made lofts for next sale.
Grower Kamruzzaman of Durgapur Village said, the market is very dull this onion season. If onions are sold at this time, the profit will not exceed the production cost. If the onion is stored for a long time in a modern system and is sold at good price, growers will gain.
At present, onions are selling at Tk 900-1,000 per maund. If onions are kept stored in modern system and sold after three/four months, per maund can be sold at Tk 1,400 to 1,500.  But in bamboo lofts these cannot be kept for a long time. Also making a bamboo loft, it costs a higher.
Another Omar Ali Pramanik of Manikhat Village  said, it costs about Tk 50,000 to make a bamboo loft with the capacity of  200/300 MT.  But if the necessary light and air do not enter the loft, the onion is get decomposed and damaged.
Echoing him grower Ujjwal Hossain Mollah of Bonkola Village said about 25 per cent onions get to rot due to storing in the old system.
Affected onion growers are seeking government help in storing onions in an improved and modern system.  
Upazila Agriculture Officer and Agriculturist Rafiul Islam said, as of now there is no alternative system beyond the ancient method of bamboo loft.
Onions should be kept thinly in lofts with proper care, he maintained.






