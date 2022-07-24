Patharghata fishermen ready to catch hilsa

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, July 23: Fishermen in Patharghata Upazila of the district started going to sea on Saturday midnight after the 65-day ban.

Fishers expressed hope of getting huge hilsa like the last year. Delight and cheer are prevailing in their families.

According to sources at the Department of Fisheries, there are about 20,000 fishers in the upazila, including 11,411 registered.

During the ban time, each of the registered fishers were given 56 kg rice under special VGF programme.

A visit on Saturday to the Patharghata Fish Landing Centre found basking busyness among hundreds of fishers preparing for going to the sea.

"We are hoping to get expected catches," said a good number of fishers.

"I have passed these two months in hardships. Now I am taking preparation for going to sea," said Fisher Musa Mia.

President of Barguna District Fishing Trawler Association Golam Mostafa Chowdhury said, "We have sent trawlers to sea."

Patharghata Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Jayanta Kumar (Apu) said, "We've implemented various initiatives to enhance hilsa production. Hilsa production is on the rise in southern region."

"We're also expecting huge catches of hilsa", he added.











