Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Three people including a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Dinajpur and Barishal, in two days.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Nandail Upazila of the district on Friday.

The accident took place in Sherpur Dalilapara area on the Nandail-Dewanganj road of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Zamir Uddin, 70, son of late Amchar Ali, a resident of Sherpur Village under Sherpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Zamir Uddin was returning home by walking. At that time, a pickup van hit the elderly man after losing its control over the steering in Longarpar area, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued injured Zamir Uddin and took him to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the pickup van but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandail Model Police Station (PS) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Akand confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if complaints from the deceased's family members are received.

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Saleha Begum, 67, wife of late Abdul, a resident of Birahimpur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a wheat-laden truck from Dhaka hit the woman in front of Kashibari Puratan Jame Mosque on Ghoraghat-Dinajpur Regional Highway at around 6am, leaving her critically injured.

Later on, she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex.

Ghoraghat PS OC Abu Hasan Kabir confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A young man was killed in a road accident in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Bepari, 22, son of Dulal Bepari, a resident of Vurghata area under Barthi Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Saiful was going towards Gournadi from Barishal riding by a motorcycle at night. At that time, a speedy truck hit the motorcycle in Gainer Par area on the Barishal-Dhaka highway at around 11 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gournadi Highway PS OC Sheikh Bellal Hossain confirmed the incident.













