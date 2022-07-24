National Public Service Day observed in districts



A rally was brought out in Bogura Town on Saturday on the occasion of the National Public Service Day-2022. photo: observer

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Bogura and Laxmipur.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

A colourful rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner's office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main streets in the town.

DC Oliur Rahman led the rally.

Later on, a discussion meeting organized by the district administration was held in the conference room of District Collectorate Building in the town at around 10am with Additional DC (General) Sadequr Rahman in the chair.

DC Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest while Superintendent of Police (SP) Towhidul Islam, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr AM Akteruzzaman and Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Kris ibid Belal Hossain were present as special guests.

The speakers in their speech put emphasis on providing standard and quality services to the doorsteps of the people with transparency and accountability in line with the digitized system following short time, short cost and short visits

They also urged the officials and the employees in their respective field to work with innovative ideas and thoughts and sincerity for the welfare and uplift of the grassroots people.

DC Oliur Rahman in his speech said the country had already achieved millennium development goal and was going to achieve sustainable development goal of the United Nations by 2030 side by side with turning Bangladesh into a developed by 2041.

In this context, the DC urged the officials and the employees to discharge their duties with sincerity, honesty and dedication and to gear up the departmental activities by ensuring their services to the people rising above all kinds of criticism and irregularities.

DC also thanked the government for conferring 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak' because this award would undoubtedly inspire the official and employees of the public administration sector in a bid to change in ongoing work and service delivery processes.

Almost all the district level officials of government and autonomous organizations and the officials of the district administration including journalists of print and electronic media took part in the programme, said Md Jewel Mia, nezarat deputy collector of the DC office.

BOGURA: In this connection, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.

A rally was brought out at around 10am and paraded the main streets of the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town at around 10:30am.

Bogura DC Md Ziaul Haque was present as the chief guest while ADC (General) Masum Ali Beg presided over the meeting.

SP Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, BPM, Chief Executive Officer of the district administration Ashraful Momin Khan, Bogura Youth Development Department DD Tosaddek Hossain, Executive Engineer of Public Health Engineering Department Abul Kalam Azad, DAE DD Dulal Hossain, Deputy CS Dr Shahnaz Parvin and Supervisor of Mohammad Ali Hospital Dr ATM Nuruzzaman, among others, were also present at the programme.

LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the district town in the morning.

Deputy Secretary of Department of Council of Ministers Sazzadul Hasan was present as the chief guest while Laxmipur DC Md Anwar Hossain Akanda presided over the meeting.

ADC (General) Nur A Alam moderated the function.

ADC (Revenue) Sazia Parvin, ADC (Education & ICT) Meher Nigar, DD of NSI Bashir Uddin and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Emran Hossain, among others, also attended the programme.











The National Public Service Day-2022 was observed on Saturday across the country in a befitting manner with an objective to encourage and motivate the public service officials to extend their service for people's welfare.To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Bogura and Laxmipur.GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.A colourful rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner's office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main streets in the town.DC Oliur Rahman led the rally.Later on, a discussion meeting organized by the district administration was held in the conference room of District Collectorate Building in the town at around 10am with Additional DC (General) Sadequr Rahman in the chair.DC Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest while Superintendent of Police (SP) Towhidul Islam, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr AM Akteruzzaman and Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Kris ibid Belal Hossain were present as special guests.The speakers in their speech put emphasis on providing standard and quality services to the doorsteps of the people with transparency and accountability in line with the digitized system following short time, short cost and short visitsThey also urged the officials and the employees in their respective field to work with innovative ideas and thoughts and sincerity for the welfare and uplift of the grassroots people.DC Oliur Rahman in his speech said the country had already achieved millennium development goal and was going to achieve sustainable development goal of the United Nations by 2030 side by side with turning Bangladesh into a developed by 2041.In this context, the DC urged the officials and the employees to discharge their duties with sincerity, honesty and dedication and to gear up the departmental activities by ensuring their services to the people rising above all kinds of criticism and irregularities.DC also thanked the government for conferring 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Padak' because this award would undoubtedly inspire the official and employees of the public administration sector in a bid to change in ongoing work and service delivery processes.Almost all the district level officials of government and autonomous organizations and the officials of the district administration including journalists of print and electronic media took part in the programme, said Md Jewel Mia, nezarat deputy collector of the DC office.BOGURA: In this connection, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.A rally was brought out at around 10am and paraded the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town at around 10:30am.Bogura DC Md Ziaul Haque was present as the chief guest while ADC (General) Masum Ali Beg presided over the meeting.SP Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, BPM, Chief Executive Officer of the district administration Ashraful Momin Khan, Bogura Youth Development Department DD Tosaddek Hossain, Executive Engineer of Public Health Engineering Department Abul Kalam Azad, DAE DD Dulal Hossain, Deputy CS Dr Shahnaz Parvin and Supervisor of Mohammad Ali Hospital Dr ATM Nuruzzaman, among others, were also present at the programme.LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the district town in the morning.Deputy Secretary of Department of Council of Ministers Sazzadul Hasan was present as the chief guest while Laxmipur DC Md Anwar Hossain Akanda presided over the meeting.ADC (General) Nur A Alam moderated the function.ADC (Revenue) Sazia Parvin, ADC (Education & ICT) Meher Nigar, DD of NSI Bashir Uddin and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Emran Hossain, among others, also attended the programme.