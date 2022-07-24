Academic activities at 16 govt pry schools hampered



The construction work of Pashchim Kayna Government Primary School in Boga Union at Bauphal has been left abandoned for two years. photo: observer

Locals and victims demanded exemplary punishments for contracting firms if they do not construct the academic building constructions soon.

According to official sources, a new academic Bhaban of Kayna-Banshbaria Government Primary School was approved under 2019-2020 fiscal year at about Tk 88 lakh. The work order was given to Mayer Doa Enterprise. It signed construction contract with the LGED. But the scheduled time of the project expired on February 18. The construction works are yet to begin.

Head Teacher of the school Ashraf Ali Khan said, due to lack of space more than 150 students are attending classes in two rooms in a huddling condition.

It is the same case with Purba Daspara Amena Khatun Government Primary School. Its academic Bhaban project cost was Tk 1 crore. The work order was given to Masud and Brothers. It also signed contract with the LGED. The construction is scheduled to be finished by July 16 next. But it is yet to begin.

Over 200 students are attending classes in shabby class rooms of the school. School Head Teacher Sharmin Ara Chowdhury said, class rooms are brought under patchworks yearly at the cost of small and routine repairing money to conduct classes. The class taking will continue to be hampered if the new Bhaban is not built.

Construction works of new Bhabans of Taltali-Bharipasha, Bhangrah VDC, Sultanabad Uttar Nazirpur, Purba Bamnikathi and Pachwim Bharipasha government primary schools were scheduled to be completed at the same time.

Bhabans of Uttar Madhya Rajapur and Madanpura Darogabari government primary schools were scheduled to be completed by November 1 and October 14 in 2021.

Besides, construction works of Mandarbon Jomaddar Bari, Pachwim Sannasi Kanda, Dakkhin-Purba Manadpura, Arainao, Dakkhin Rajapur and Indrakul Choumohani government primary schools didn't begin in time.

The construction work of another government primary school at Boga Union has been stopped by the contractor after raising the basement only. The unfinished work has been lying almost abandoned for the last three years. Under 2018-2019 fiscal year ,contracting firm SH Enterprise started the project at Tk 1.5 crore.

Rejaul Karim, president of Bauphal Upazila Primary Teachers Association, said class taking in bulged classrooms of these schools is hampered.

Ex-president of Upazila Registered Primary Teachers Association and retired head teacher Bir Muktijoddhya Khorshed Alam said, for breaking contracts with the government, punishable measures should be taken against the contracting firms.

Bauphal Upazila Education Officer Debashish Ghosh said, "Our students and teachers are attending classes in an abnormal environment, taking huge troubles. If the scheduled buildings are not built quickly, students' presences are likely to decrease in these schools."

Bauphal Upazila LGED Engineer Sultan Hossain said, due to increased prices of construction materials and due to corona situation, the constricting firms didn't start construction of the scheduled Bhabans.

After contracts signed, reminding letters for starting work were given to all contractors, he added. "We're embarrassed as works are yet to begin."

He further said, for breaching contracts punishable measures will be taken against constructing firms soon, he maintained.











